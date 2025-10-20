Rogue Mega Tyranitar in Pokemon Legends Z-A is one of the hardest-hitting Rogue Megas on offer. This wild Pokemon has undergone Mega Evolution without a trainer, making it far stronger and more aggressive than usual. It is a real test of timing, patience, and smart movement. With its mix of Rock- and Dark-type attacks, it can crush unprepared trainers in seconds.

This article will break down how to defeat Rogue Mega Tyranitar in Pokemon Legends Z-A effectively.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

How to beat Rogue Mega Tyranitar in Pokemon Legends Z-A

You’ll encounter Rogue Mega Tyranitar in Pokemon Legends Z-A while exploring the Jaune District, one of Lumiose’s most dangerous areas. It’s a level 59 boss, and entering this fight below level 59-65 isn’t recommended. This Pokemon has strong resistances, and its move set punishes every mistake.

Location of Rogue Mega Tyranitar in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via TPC || YouTube@/WoW Quests)

Thankfully, Naveen and his Scrafty will assist you during the encounter, giving you some breathing room to plan your attacks. Here are some of the weaknesses and resistances of the Mega Tyranitar:

Weaknesses

Fighting

Water

Grass

Ground

Bug

Steel

Fairy

Resistances

Normal

Fire

Poison

Flying

Ghost

Dark

Immunity

Psychic

Since it’s immune to Psychic-type moves, avoid using any Psychic Pokemon or attacks here. Focus on types that can exploit its weaknesses instead.

Also read - How to defeat Rogue Mega Dragonite in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Attacks used by Rogue Mega Tyranitar

Rock slide: Tyranitar roars, and rocks rain down from above. The falling shadows on the ground show where the rocks will hit so move sideways quickly to avoid damage.

Tyranitar roars, and rocks rain down from above. The falling shadows on the ground show where the rocks will hit so move sideways quickly to avoid damage. Giga impact: A charge attack where Tyranitar glows before slamming down with massive force. This move can one-shot weaker Pokemon, so retreat immediately when it starts charging.

A charge attack where Tyranitar glows before slamming down with massive force. This move can one-shot weaker Pokemon, so retreat immediately when it starts charging. Crunch: A powerful biting move that deals heavy single-target damage. Dodge to the side or behind Tyranitar when you see it lean forward.

A powerful biting move that deals heavy single-target damage. Dodge to the side or behind Tyranitar when you see it lean forward. Sand tomb: Summons swirling sand traps that can pull in both the trainer and their Pokemon. Keep moving to stay out of range.

Summons swirling sand traps that can pull in both the trainer and their Pokemon. Keep moving to stay out of range. Stone spires: Tyranitar stomps the ground to summon spikes from below. Watch for bubbling areas on the floor, then dodge out before the spires emerge.

Best strategy to defeat Rogue Mega Tyranitar in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Duel with Rogue Mega Tyranitar in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via TPC || YouTube@/WoW Quests)

At first, Tyranitar’s moves are easier to read, but when its HP drops below half, it enters an enraged phase. It begins chaining attacks faster and gains a sandstorm armor effect after using Sand Tomb. This armor damages anything nearby, making melee combat risky.

Use ranged or special attacks like Hydro Pump, Leaf Storm, or Flash Cannon to keep your distance. Avoid getting too close until the sandstorm fades. If you’re caught in its combo cycle, focus on dodging rather than attacking as survival is more important than forcing damage.

During its enraged phase, Rock Tomb becomes more dangerous. It now creates three rows of spiked rocks in a “W” shape. The trick is to recall your Pokemon and run to the gap between the rows to stay safe. Once the attack ends, you can summon your Pokemon again to counterattack.

When Tyranitar uses Earthquake, run to the opposite edge of the arena, as this attack covers nearly the entire area.

Note: Tyranitar is 4x weak to Fighting, which makes that specific type of attack incredibly powerful and overwhelmingly effective against him. Furthermore, his physical defense stat is significantly higher than his special defense stat, and this particular difference means that physical category moves will be noticeably less effective when used against him.

Recommended Pokemon for the fight

Choose Pokemon that can resist or neutralize its heavy Rock and Dark damage while taking advantage of its weaknesses. Lucario or Mawile is recommended in this fight. You’ll also benefit from using your Mega Ring during this battle. As you fight, Mega Orbs drop across the arena and collecting them charges your Mega Gauge.

Once it’s full, you can Mega Evolve your Pokemon for a damage and defense boost, which helps you survive Tyranitar’s stronger attacks.

Rewards

After defeating the Rogue Mega Tyranitar in Pokemon Legends Z-A, you’ll receive Tyranitarite, the Mega Stone required to Mega Evolve your own Tyranitar in future battles. It’s one of the most rewarding Rogue fights in-game, giving you both experience and a powerful evolution item.

