How to get to Azkaban in Hogwarts Legacy

The four Houses in Hogwarts Legacy have their own set of quests that ultimately branch into the main storyline. While the outcome of these quests is ultimately the same, they take players through some interesting detours, giving players an elaborate insight into some notable characters within the RPG's narrative.

Interestingly, Azkaban, the maximum security prison in the Wizarding World, has been included in Hogwarts Legacy as well. Although players can visit this location, they can only do so if they meet a very specific condition. So, how does one get to Azkaban?

Players can reach Azkaban through a very specific House-exclusive quest in Hogwarts Legacy

While some would assume that joining the Houses of Gryffindor or Slytherin would grant them access to Azkaban, that certainly isn't the case. In Hogwarts Legacy, the only way to get to Azkaban is through a Hufflepuff House-exclusive quest.

The mission in question is known as the "Prisoner of Love" quest. Hufflepuff players will receive this quest slightly later on in the game, and will have to be at least level 5 to trigger it. Essentially, you'll receive an owl with a letter from Lenora Everleigh which says that the portrait of Eldritch Diggory, a former Minister of Magic, would like to speak to you.

Completing the Prisoner of Love quest in Hogwarts Legacy

After receiving the letter, you'll have to make their way to the Hufflepuff Common Room. Eldritch's portrait can be found on the wall to the left of the entrance. This portrait will tell you that you could potentially solve a very old mystery where an individual was wrongly incarcerated and sent to Azkaban. For more information, the portrait instructs you to meet a person known as Helen Thistlewood in Hogsfield.

When you speak to Helen, she'll reveal the story of Anne and a boy named Richard Jackdaw. Unfortunately, the boy went missing, which led to Anne being imprisoned in Azkaban. After this conversation, both you and Helen will Apparate directly into Azkaban. In this eerie location, you'll encounter some dementors, and Helen will use the Patronus Charm to scare them off.

With the dementors out of the way, your character and Helen can freely speak to Anne. She will mention a cave in Upper Hogsfield, indicating that there might be some information there that could save her from her plight. You'll then have to visit the cave and solve the door puzzle.

Fortunately, the puzzle and its solution are fairly simple. The puzzle consists of multiple door handles, and you must pull them in a specific sequence. Interacting with the wrong handle resets the entire puzzle and you'll have to start from scratch again.

To solve this puzzle, players will first have to cast Revelio and then use Accio on the handles with a blue-colored glow. If done correctly, a door should open up, leading into a room. Inside the room, players will come across a scroll on a pedestal. When they pick up the scroll, players will meet the ghost of Richard Jackdaw, who will direct them towards his body in the Forbidden Forest. Once the conversation ends, the quest concludes.

For now, this is the only way to gain access to Azkaban. It's presently unclear if the developers will add more options to reach this location in the future. Nevertheless, the unique manner in which it's been incorporated into the Hogwarts Legacy storyline is rather interesting.

Poll : 0 votes