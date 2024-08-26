How to get Bandit Daniil bundle in Rainbow Six Siege?

Ahead of the release of Operation Twin Shells, players can access the Bandit Daniil bundle in Rainbow Six Siege. Currently, it’s a free-to-claim bundle available in-game from August 25, 2024, to September 8, 2024. This exclusive in-game bundle features one headgear, a uniform, a universal charm, and one alluring MP7 weapon skin.

Ubisoft has collaborated with popular Russian Tennis player and R6 connoisseur Daniil Medvedev to design this freebie masterpiece for players to cherish.

This isn’t the first time the 20 ATP Tour singles title holder has collaborated with the Montreuil-based company. Earlier, he helped Ubisoft devs to improve on different aspects.

This article will provide players with a closer look at how to get a hold of the Rainbow Six Siege Bandit Daniil bundle.

How to claim the Bandit Daniil bundle from the in-game shop for free

Ubisoft is giving away The Bandit Daniil bundle in Rainbow Six Siege for free. As mentioned earlier, this is an exclusive free-to-claim item accessible from the in-game shop. Meanwhile, it’s also a limited-time bundle that will only be available from August 25, 2024, to September 8, 2024. Once the free-to-claim offer ends, players will have to spend R6 credits to gain access to the bundle.

Claiming the Bandit Daniil bundle is quite a straightforward process. Here’s a quick rundown of it:

Open Steam/Ubisoft Connect.

Navigate to Rainbow Six Siege and open the game.

Upon entering the main menu, you’ll witness a highlights section at the bottom of the screen.

Navigate to Free Bandit bundle highlights and click on it.

Press Enter or Click on 'Claim Free Gift".

Alternative method

Open Rainbow Six Siege.

Upon entering the main menu, head to the shop section.

You’ll find the Free Bandit bundle in the featured section of the shop.

Click on it and follow further procedures to claim it for free.

What’s inside the Bandit Daniil bundle in Rainbow Six Siege?

Free Bandit bundle content in R6 Siege (Image via Ubisoft)

Here’s a detailed breakdown of what the R6 Siege Bandit Daniil bundle contains:

Headgear

Overhead Shell (Bandit)

Uniform

Court Advantage (Bandit)

Weapon Skins

Hard Serve MP7 Weapon skin (Accessible for Bandit, Zero, and Fenrir)

Universal Charm

Extra Duty Ball

That sums up all the information regarding the free Bandit bundle in-game. Since the giveaway from Ubisoft only lasts till September 8, 2024, players are advised to head to the store and claim this freebie before it’s too late.

