Upcoming Solis changes (part 2) in Rainbow Six Siege Operation Twin Shells (Y9S3)

Operation Twin Shells aims to bring Solis changes (part 2) in Rainbow Six Siege by tuning her gadget to be more balanced. This is because she was often dubbed one of the most broken operators on release, thanks to her Specs-IO electro sensor. Solis is a defender operator and was often the go-to pick for interested players to deny attacker intel and defuser plants.

It was clear from the get-go that her gadget needed some tuning but considering how to go about it took some time. This is because the devs at Ubisoft aim to make her a viable operator even if her gadget is taken down a few notches. After a while, Rainbow Six Siege finally decided to bring the axe down on Solis across two stages, the first part of which came with Operation New Blood.

Trending

In this article, we shall take a look at the upcoming Solis changes (part 2) in Rainbow Six Siege Operation Twin Shells.

Operation Twin Shells bringing Solis changes (part 2) in Rainbow Six Siege

The Spec-IO electro scanner will receive an update (Image via Ubisoft)

The upcoming Solis changes (part 2) in Rainbow Six Siege will come in three prominent aspects: the detection mechanic, the scanning mechanic (dubbed "overclock"), and the Energy Axis of the Spec-IO electro sensor.

Detection Mechanic

Solis will now only use the center of the screen to detect gadgets. Furthermore, these detected gadgets will remain in an unidentifiable state to her.

Scanning "overclock" mechanic

A new overclock mechanic is accessible to Solis (Image via Ubisoft)

The overclock is the scanning aspect of Solis changes (part 2) in Rainbow Six Siege, which can be triggered after equipping the Spec-IO electro sensor. Upon using this the energy meter of the scanner will be refilled and Solis will be able to identify all the gadgets in the center of the screen.

Furthermore, when Solis is within the range of detection while overclocking, attackers will get a warning, which will emit from Solis. This will let attackers know that their gadgets are being scanned by Solis.

Energy Axis for Spec-IO electro sensor

The Spec-IO electro sensor will now last longer and require less energy to be activated while reloading, thus enabling players to work on getting more intel from the attacker side.

How Solis changes (part 2) in Rainbow Six Siege intends to improve on the initial nerfs

Part 2 of Solis's changes aim to make her a viable pick again (Image via Ubisoft)

During her initial nerf with part 1 of Solis changes where the range, usage time, and scanning range of her gadget were all nerfed to the ground, she became nearly unplayable as an operator. Picking a Valkyrie or Pulse was proving to be more beneficial to the defending side.

With these new changes, Rainbow Six Siege devs aim to bring back her presence by granting players more time and gameplay opportunities using her gadget. Only time will tell how well the upcoming Solis changes (part 2) fare in Rainbow Six Siege. But for now, it is great news for Solis mains who can easily expect her to see the light of day again in the new season.

For more information on Rainbow Six Siege, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!