Rainbow Six Siege new season countdown: Y9S3 Operation Twin Shells release date and time explored

Rainbow Six Siege Y9S3 Operation Twin Shells are all set to arrive on September 10, 2024. You will get to pick the newest operator on the block, Skopos, and experience many new gameplay overhauls in a few weeks. One of the best features Ubisoft is bringing to the game is allowing you to use the training range while queuing for matchmaking.

With that being said, this article explores the release date and time for Rainbow Six Siege Y9S3 Operation Twin Shells and some major changes that will be announced in the upcoming season.

When does Rainbow Six Siege Y9S3 Operation Twin Shell come out?

Rainbow Six Siege's upcoming Y9S3 Operation Twin Shell is set to arrive on September 10, 2024. The servers are expected to go down for maintenance at 6 am PT/ 9 am ET/ 2 pm UTC/ 2 pm GMT as it is generally the time new season updates have been released previously. We will be updating this article in case anything changes down the line from Ubisoft's official announcements.

The update will launch simultaneously across all platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Here is a countdown timer until the update rolls out.

Rainbow Six Siege Y9S3: Operation Twin Shell countdown

What can we expect from Y9S3 Operation Twin Shell in Rainbow Six Siege?

Also being introduced with the upcoming Season 3 of Year 9 is Kure "Skopos" Galanos. She is a Defender who can control two "Shells" that function like any other operator and will be equipped with the new PCX-33 assault rifle.

The new V10-Pantheon Shell ability of Skopos (Image via Ubisoft)

Besides the new operator, Nokk, Dokkaebi, and Solis will receive some gameplay tweaks that will make them more balanced with the game's current meta. Ubisoft also revealed the following updates which will come with Y9S3 Operation Twin Shell:

Siege Cup : A bi-weekly tournament system that will offer a more competitive experience. Only available for PC for now.

: A bi-weekly tournament system that will offer a more competitive experience. Only available for PC for now. Drone Boost: Attacker Drones received a slight buff where they can use the Boost option to traverse quickly and get out before Defenders can take them out.

Attacker Drones received a slight buff where they can use the Boost option to traverse quickly and get out before Defenders can take them out. Versus AI 2.0: A new Terrorist Hunt experience where you can play against AI Defenders with proper setups that will emulate the thrill of playing a match of R6.

A new Terrorist Hunt experience where you can play against AI Defenders with proper setups that will emulate the thrill of playing a match of R6. Shooting Range while queueing up: You can now use the Shooting Range to warm up while on a matchmaking queue.

