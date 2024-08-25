Skopos in Rainbow Six Siege: loadout, abilities, gadgets and more

During the official reveal of Year 9 Season 3, players were introduced to the latest operator 'Skopos' in Rainbow Six Siege. Boasting a rich history in the Tom Clancy universe, this new operator brings a lot to the table and changes how attackers approach the latest addition to the defender lineup.

Skopos belongs to the Raven Shield era and is called Kure Galanos. Her backstory reveals the origin of her trauma, which led her to become wheelchair-bound. Her past also links her to Deimos and explains why she is intent on catching him.

In this article, we shall shed some light on what Skopos in Rainbow Six Siege has to offer, including her abilities, gadgets, loadouts, and more.

Primary ability of Skopos in Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Twin Shells

Skopos' gadget brings two shells Talos and Colossus into action (Image via Ubisoft)

The primary ability of Skopos is the Twin Shells, which this season is named after. These shells or robots, called Talos and Colossus, are present during the match while Skopos controls them from an HQ. Only one of these two shells can be active at a time, with the other using its bulletproof shield and the camera in front to take a defensive stance.

While the active shell acts as the defense operator, the inactive shell is a piece of utility that has a strong presence in the round. When the active shell is in an area where a swap can be initiated, pressing the gadget button and activating the swap will transfer the "consciousness" of your active shell to the inactive shell and swap their states.

At any point during the match, if your inactive robot is still up and running, pressing the ability button will allow the active operator to access the camera of the inactive shell. Once the active operator is killed, Skopos loses her connection to both shells and is effectively out of the round. This means that even though Skopos has two shells, she does not have two lives.

Loadout of Skopos in Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Twin Shells

Skopos in Rainbow Six Siege brings PCX-33 assault rifle to defense (Image via Ubisoft)

Skopos in Rainbow Six Siege sends her twin shells to active duty with a new assault rifle on defense. This new rifle is the PCX-33 which will boast a 31-round magazine and only 1x magnification sights.

In Rainbow Six Siege, Skopos will also have P229 as a secondary sidearm. With 2 speed and 2 armor rating, the Twin Shells have balanced stats that can help Skopos either anchor or go on a roam.

Secondary gadgets of Skopos in Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Twin Shells

Secondary gadgets available to the Twin Shells of Skopos (Image via Ubisoft)

The secondary gadgets that Skopos in Rainbow Six Siege brings are Proximity Alarms and Impact grenades. They provide both defensive and offensive playstyles for the Twin Shells. Players can utilize the Impacts during roams with the active shell while using a Proximity can help warn players of attackers approaching the inactive shell.

Special interactions for Skopos in Rainbow Six Siege

Skopos players need to be aware of Dokkaebi and Brava (Image via Ubisoft)

There are a few special interactions to note about Skopos in Rainbow Six Siege. The Twin Shells cannot be stimmed by Doc, wear a Rook armor, or get healed by Kona stations of Thunderbird. Although the active shell is immune to disabling effects from EMP grenades, this immunity does not extend to the inactive shell.

Dokkaebi calls will not only disrupt the camera on the inactive shell but also deny the active shell from swapping. Kludge drones can target the inactive shell and destroy it. However, if the active shell swaps within time before the inactive shell dies, the Kludge drone hack can be interrupted. Anytime the inactive shell is under fire or being targeted by gadgets, the active operator will be notified via the heads-up display.

The glass, shield, and camera on the inactive part of Twin Shells are just like any other defender utility. This means the glass can be shattered, the shield can be destroyed and the camera can be hacked by Dokkaebi.

Since the Twin Shells of Skopos in Rainbow Six Siege are robots and do not breathe, they do not come under the influence of Smoke's toxic babes or FNatt mines from Fenrir. These special interactions allow players to make unique plays with Smoke or Fenrir as an ally.

