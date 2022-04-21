How to get Banshee Claw in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has an abundance of absolutely insane weapons for players to obtain.

One of the wildest weapons in the game is the Banshee Claw. It is a giant two-handed melee weapon that ranks very high in power compared to many other melee weapons available.

Players can obtain the Banshee Claw and its incredible projectile ability by heading to Weepwild Dankness. The Strange Forest is home to the Thy Bard, With a Vengeance quest that awards the Banshee Claw.

How to obtain the Banshee Claw in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Thy Bard, With a Vengeance is a quest that players can't miss. It is part of the main campaign, so they don't have to search for a special NPC to obtain it as part of a side mission.

Completing that quest will give the player the Banshee Claw. All of that can be done relatively early in the game. Around level 12, players may gain access to Weepwild Dankness after finishing the Brighthoof portion of the story.

A player holds the Banshee Claw in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (Image via Gearbox Software)

During Thy Bard, With a Vengeance quest, players will come across the Banshee boss. Defeating that boss and finishing the mission will grant them the Banshee Claw.

Otherwise, players will need to wait until later in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. There are vending machines where weapons can be obtained, with the Banshee Claw being one of them. The chances are much lower, however.

How to complete Thy Bard, With a Vengeance

Thy Bard, With a Vengeance is a lengthier quest in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. However, it must be completed as part of the main story, so getting the Banshee Claw is guaranteed.

The Banshee boss fight rewards players with the Banshee Claw (Image via Gearbox Software)

Here are all of the objectives given in the game to finish Thy Bard, With a Vengeance:

Go to the docks

Kneel before Paladin Mike

Talk to the Dockmaster

Build a ship

Find the Bard

Go to Weepwild Dankess

Talk to Torgue

Kill the thorn guards

Kill the Soldier of Corruption

Destroy the corruption thorn

Follow Torgue

Kill the thorn guards

Kill the Archmage of Corruption

Follow Torgue

Kill the barrier guards

Kill the Archer of Corruption

Enter the Heart of the Forest

Kill Banshee

Free the trapped entity

Talk to Punchfather

The main focus here is the third-to-last objective. Entering the Heart of the Forest will trigger the boss battle against Banshee in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. Banshee is a challenging boss, so being prepared is a necessity.

This boss launches projectiles that deal loads of damage if they hit. It also casts a purple mist that will instantly down a player if they are caught within it. Focus on avoiding these two attacks.

There are trees and mushrooms around to use as cover, and players have plenty of time to run away from the mist as it closes in. Attack Banshee during moments when she isn't attacking. Finish her off to obtain the Banshee Claw.

