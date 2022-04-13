How to find the Blue Cake in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Fans of the Borderlands series, who remember the Yellow Cake Rocket Launcher, will be ecstatic to learn about the Blue Cake in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

The fan-favorite rocket launcher is back with a new name, the Blue Cake. It delivers insane damage and inflicts an additional shock effect on the enemies that are being fired upon.

After firing, an electrical ball shoots out, which splits into multiple balls that hit the ground, and then it explodes with a very large area of effect. Players who want to wreak havoc with this gun may find it in an extended Chaos Chamber run.

How to obtain the Blue Cake in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

There are several legendary weapons that players can find in the Borderlands spin-off. The Blue Cake Rocket Launcher is one of them, and it is considered a 'world drop.'

Although there is no surefire way to get it, players with a bit of luck and patience will be able to come across it rather quickly. As a 'world drop,' any source of loot has a chance of providing the Blue Cake.

A player holds the Blue Cake in their hands (Image via Gearbox Software)

Players can get it from boss fights, chests, minibosses, and even normal enemies. However, due to its legendary status, the chances of getting it as a drop in those instances are fairly low.

This makes the Chaos Chamber the best place to try and farm for it. Here is how players can try to get their hands on the Blue Cake in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands as painlessly as possible. Players need to complete the following steps:

Complete the main story of the game

Gain access to the Chaos Chamber found in Queen Butt Stallion's castle in Brighthoof

Participate in extended runs of the Chaos Chamber

Gather as many crystals as possible

At the end of each run, enter the loot room with the rabbit statues

Spend every single crystal on the rocket launcher rabbit statue

With the right amount of luck, the Blue Cake will drop

Crystals can be spent at these rabbit statues for a variety of loot drops (Image via Gearbox Software)

Loot Luck is boosted by finding Lucky Dice, which will increase its chances of dropping. Since there are not many legendary rocket launcher weapons in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, the Blue Cake should show up sooner rather than later.

Players will need to repeat the steps above until the Blue Cake drops. It should not take long for it to appear if a player focuses on this type of playstyle and crystal spending in the Chaos Chamber.

Once it has been obtained, players will have one of the most powerful and memorable weapons in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. This weapon is highly effective against blue-colored health bars with 175% damage dealt to shields.

Edited by Mayank Shete