How to get the Perceiver in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has an abundance of loot for players to discover. From guns, swords, armor, to rings and spells, the game will shower players with loot as they progress into the story.

Some of these items are legendary items with special powers that can be very strong. Similarly, Perceiver is a legendary pistol that players can use to destroy their foes.

Here is how players can get the Perceiver.

How players can obtain the Perceiver in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Perceiver is a pistol with a strong legendary effect. The weapon has a 20% chance of restoring 20% ammo when scoring a critical effect. This means that with higher levels of critical hit chances, players may very well not have to reload this weapon.

This weapon can spawn in variants of different elements as well as additional effects, so players may want to farm for a roll that suits them.

Where players can find the Perceiver weapon in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

The Perceiver is a world drop in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. This means that the weapon can drop anywhere, and players will need to rely on RNG in order to have the weapon drop for them.

While it is unfortunate that players cannot farm it directly, there are a few different ways players can increase their drop chances of this amazing weapon.

How to increase the chance of finding Perceiver in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Players looking to increase their chances of finding Perceiver in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands should play the Chaos Chamber and follow the steps listed below:

This special mode is unlocked at the end of the game after players beat the main campaign

Players can access it within the castle inside Brighthoof by speaking with the Dragon Lord

The Chaos Chamber has multiple ways it can raise the drop chance.

How to increase drop chance using the Chaos Chamber

Follow these steps to increase your drop chances of Perciever:

When players access the Chaos Chamber, they will defeat enemies in each room before advancing

They will also collect crystals that they can spend at the end of the Chaos Chamber. These crystals can be spent on the Pistol Rabbit Statue at the end of the Chaos Chamber

Each time a player spends their crystals, the Rabbit Statue will spit out loot for them to pick up

Increasing legendary drop rate chance with increased Loot Luck

There are a few different ways that players can increase their drop chances for legendary items in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. The first is by finding Lucky Dice around the world to increase their Loot Luck. Second, players can activate the Shrine of Aaron G (RNG) to further increase Loot Luck.

Some items can also increase the player's Loot Luck. Lastly, playing at a higher Chaos Level increases Loot Luck.

Edited by Saman