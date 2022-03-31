Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: 5 best legendaries with cool effects

With a host of outstanding legendaries, it may be hard to determine which players should farm in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. Nearly all of the legendary items in the game are exceptional, but some have effects that stand head and shoulders above the rest.

As with all lists, this is subjective, and other players may not feel these weapons are as excellent as others found in the game. There are so many, after all.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has unique legendaries to find

With so many legendaries being available in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, it can often be hard to figure out a starting point. Some of these may also come later in the game but are still worth farming when playing late-game or even end-game content.

Others are useful to find early, as they will help players unlock content without having to do many jumping puzzles or make it easier to target things out of reach. Some of these weapons are just ridiculously cool and powerful at the same time.

Coolest legendaries in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Ragnarok

Reign of Arrows

Swordsplosion

Crossblade

Lil K's Bread Slicer

5) Ragnarok’s Secondary Ability

Ragnarok’s ability to fire ranged projectiles makes it so fantastic in this instance. It may not be the most powerful melee weapon in the game, but it fires a blade of energy when swinging it.

This is great because it counts as a melee hit when it attaches to certain objects, like, say, the Lucky Dice. In the later parts of the game, players may not care about the Lucky Dice items but more about the +Luck buff rewarded for breaking them. Now, players can get a lot of the dice without doing any real difficult work for them.

4) Reign of Arrows

Reign of Arrows is probably the best shotgun in the entire game. Instead of a reticle that targets the air in front of a player, it has a circle on the ground to aim with. When pulling the trigger, it fires arrows into that spot, and anyone in it takes damage.

It also fires a magical burst of arrows after the fact, for greater range, and even more damage. The damage is incredibly high, and has a nice, wide area of effect, making it a must-have for shotgun users anywhere in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. It shines the most on groups of enemies, but it’s also an effective boss killer on top of that.

3) Swordsplosion

Swordsplosion makes the list because it’s fantastic, and it’s a throwback to the first Tiny Tina’s adventure, Assault on Dragon Keep. It’s a gun that shoots swords! What’s not to like? It shoots swords that explode on impact, which is already overwhelmingly cool.

But it has an alternate fire mode, where the fired swords stick into the enemy. They stay in a body until the player reloads or until a timer finishes up. They explode when this happens, and a giant sword smashes into the target from the heavens. It’s an undeniably cool weapon.

2) Crossblade

The Crossblade is such an extraordinary shotgun. The gun fires a pair of elemental blades and crisscross across each other every time the player pulls the trigger. This gives a couple of different elemental damage types, which can come in handy in mixed packs of enemies.

However, it is exceptional because it passes through solid objects and enemies, so Tiny Tina's Wonderlands players get a lot of bang for their buck out of each shot. This takes the cake when it comes to tightly clumped enemies or enemies hiding behind cover.

1) Lil K’s Bread Slicer

It is the most fabulous assault rifle in the game, but it may also be just the coolest weapon, period. It has a fantastic base magazine size, which is great because it consumes three ammo per shot.

The Bread Slicer has a fantastic rate of fire, is terrifyingly accurate, and fires a trio of saw blades each time the trigger is pulled. They go through enemies, and when they hit the ground, they bounce and continue moving.

Since it fires in a weird arc, it may have a hard time with flying enemies, but other than that, it is far and away from the coolest legendary in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

There are so many other weapons in the game to consider, but these are among the coolest ones on offer in the game. There are legendaries for all equipment slots, so getting high luck is key to farming them.

All of the game’s legendaries are pretty useful, but these would be the writer’s pick for the most fascinating ones to uncover.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar