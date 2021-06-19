How to get BGMI Early Access from official Battlegrounds Mobile India website

Indian battle royale fans are delighted to learn that developers of Battlegrounds Mobile India have enabled Early Access for everyone. This suggests that a long wait should soon end, as the official release could be near.

Before it is released, players can enjoy the Early Access version of the game, available for download from the Google Play Store.

How to get Battlegrounds Mobile India Early Access via the official website

Here is the procedure to get the testing program from BGMI's website:

Step 1: Players can head to Battlegrounds Mobile India's website here.

Press "Early Access Now!" button

Step 2: Next, they should press the "Early Access Now!" button. It will redirect users to a page where they can join the testing program.

Press the button to join the testing program

Step 3: Then, gamers have to tap the "download it on Google Play" option.

Once users have become testers, they should tap on "download it on Google Play"

Step 4: They must click on the "Install" button, and Battlegrounds Mobile India will soon be installed on their devices.

Users must press the install button

The game's size is around 721 MB on Google Play Store, and users are further required to download the resource packs in-game, whose size depends on the selection made. Therefore, they must see that they have enough storage space on their devices.

They have to select the resource pack of their choice

Step 5: After the game has been downloaded, players need to open BGMI and select their preferred resource pack. The options include:

Low-spec Resource Pack, which takes around 379.6 MB

HD Resource Pack that weighs about 618.2 MB

Once downloaded, users can log in and enjoy playing Battlegrounds Mobile India.

They have also been provided with a feature to transfer their data from the PUBG Mobile. This can only be done if players have their older accounts linked to either Twitter or Facebook.

