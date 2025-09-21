How to get the Blossoming Future free outfit in Infinity Nikki

Blossoming Future is a free 4-star outfit added in Infinity Nikki 1.9. It is a craftable outfit, and its sketches can be obtained from the currently ongoing Gleaming Starlight event. Being a 4-star outfit, Blossoming Future has one Evolution, and one Glow-Up version. The base variant of this outfit has a shimmery silver palette, with separate top and skirt pieces that can be styled in a mix-and-match fashion according to players' preferences.
This article provides a guide on obtaining the Blossoming Future free outfit (and its Evolution) in Infinity Nikki.
Infinity Nikki: How to obtain the free 4-star outfit Blossoming Future
In order to obtain the Blossoming Future outfit (and its sketches), you will need to complete six different tasks in the Gleaming Starlight event. These are the tasks, and the associated outfit pieces and sketches you can obtain from them:
Task #1: Radiant Beat
This task requires you to play the 'Cloudsea of Entwined Paths' track on the Kitty Dance Machine in the Sea of Stars region, and also achieve a B+ rating on it. You can find the Kitty Dance Machine on the southern edge of Sea of Stars. Simply step up to it and play the aforementioned track perfectly to complete this task.
You can get the following outfit pieces and sketches from this task:
- Clear Aria (Choker)
- Clear Aria crafting sketch
- Prelude Overture (Gloves)
- Prelude Overture crafting sketch
Task #2: Wings of Music
For this task, you will need to position Nikki in front of the giant wings on the Starshine Stage in the Sea of Stars, and take a photograph to capture the moment.
Completing this task will reward you with these outfit pieces and sketches:
- Crystal Flutter (Hair Accessory)
- Crystal Flutter crafting sketch
- Beat of Light (Shoes)
- Beat of Light crafting sketch
Task #3: Unfettered Heart's Melody
To complete this task, you will need to head to your Home island, and switch tracks on your gramophone once. Doing so will reward you with the following:
- Blossoming Future (Bottom: Skirt)
- Blossoming Future crafting sketch
- Leaping Lights (Pendant)
- Leaping Lights crafting sketch
Task #4: Echoes of a Vigorous Leap
This task requires two days to complete, as you will need to step on the Glowfloor on two separate days to finish this task. The Glowfloor can also be found in the Sea of Stars, and in order to 'step on it', you will need to jump in the air and quickly plunge down to the ground.
You will get the following outfit pieces and sketches for completing this task:
- Fresh Daydream (Hair)
- Fresh Daydream crafting sketch
- Swaying Stars (Earring)
- Swaying Stars crafting sketch
Task #5: Ever-Shifting Attire
For this task, you will need to dye at least one Blossoming Future outfit piece that you have obtained so far. Finishing this task will reward you with:
- Freestyle Soul (Top)
- Freestyle Soul crafting sketch
Task #6: Dreamlit Melody
The sixth and last task requires you to get up onto the Starshine Stage, and use any outfit ability that lets Nikki play an instrument. This can include the Violinist ability, the Pipa ability, etc. Completing this final task gives you the following rewards:
- Momo's Cloak: Swagger
Once you have finished all six of these tasks, you will have the complete Blossoming Future outfit, along with a matching cloak for Momo.
Crafting the Blossoming Future outfit
In order to evolve the Blossoming Future outfit, you will need to craft one more copy of it using the sketches provided. You will also need the following materials to craft it:
- Crimson Fragrant Cup x3
- Magenta Fragrant Cup x4
- Golden Fragrant Cup x9
- Sunny Orchid x8
- Daisy x10
- Starlight Scallop x8
- Starlit Plum x8
- Chimecada x5
- Bedrock Crystal: Tumble x26
- Threads of Purity x295
- Bling x221000
After you have gathered all these items, craft the Blossoming Future outfit and evolve it to get the Blossoming Future: Stellar outfit variant.
