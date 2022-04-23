How to get the Blue Milk Luke Skywalker in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

There are over 300 playable characters in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, like Yoda, and that doesn’t even count the many character packs that are planned to be released. Many of these characters are obvious additions, familiar faces that are seen in the movies, but some are one-scene side characters.

Some of the playable characters are different versions of the same person. For example, Luke appears in different costumes and at different stages of his life, like Luke (Stormtrooper - No Helmet) and Luke Skywalker (Hoth).

But there’s one version of Luke Skywalker that isn’t present in the game and is instead a physical figurine. It’s Luke Skywalker with Blue Milk, a callback to the strange blue Bantha milk that Luke, Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru drink in the movies. Here’s where to get Blue Milk Luke Skywalker.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - How to obtain Luke Skywalker with Blue Milk

To get Blue Milk Luke Skywalker, potential players will have to first purchase the Deluxe Edition of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, specifically, the physical copy. The box cover has a figurine of Luke Skywalker chugging blue bantha milk, accompanied by a matching milk mustache.

Along with Luke Skywalker with Blue Milk, players receive:

The Mandalorian Season 1 Character Pack

The Mandalorian Season 2 Character Pack

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Character Pack

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Character Pack

Classic Characters Pack

Trooper Pack

Solo: A Star Wars Story Character Pack

Special box art with removable slipcover

There also exists a Digital Deluxe Edition that has all of the above, every single character item, minus the removable slipcover and Luke Skywalker figurine. Thankfully, to balance the scales, those who’ve purchased the Digital Deluxe Edition receive an additional playable character in the game, a classic Obi-Wan Kenobi.

It’s also important to note that the platform where you purchase Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga does not matter. The Blue Milk Luke Skywalker figurine will still be attached to the game. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

If players have to buy the Deluxe Edition version of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, the physical copy is arguably more valuable. It’s a physical good rather than a digital item that can be deleted and lost forever.

