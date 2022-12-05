How to get BMW M3 Convertible 2010 in Need for Speed Unbound

Need for Speed Unbound is the latest offering from Criterion Games, who have previously developed popular NFS entries in the franchise, including Heat and Hot Pursuit Remastered. It's been three years since the release of Heat, and it looks like Unbound is now set to take the franchise in a different direction as it delivers a unique narrative with a special art style.

There are over 143 vehicles available on the Need for Speed Unbound roster. To unlock most of these cars, players may need to complete a certain set of objectives in the game, although many of them can be acquired simply by progressing through the story.

The BMW M3 Convertible sports sedan is made available on the Unbound roster and comes with a variety of customizable options.

What are the requirements to unlock the BMW M3 Convertible 2010 in Need for Speed Unbound?

The BMW M3 Convertible 2010 is an A-tier vehicle with a stock level of 181 in the game. The car reaches a whopping top speed of 280 km/h and can sprint from 0-97 km/h in only 4.8 seconds, making it an ideal vehicle to own early on in the game.

The vehicle is powered by a 4.0-liter V8 engine similar to its predecessor, the E92 Coupe. The E92 engine is derived from the V10 engine used by the E63 M6 and E60 M5. The M3 Convertible, however, improves and optimizes the E46's limited-slip differential.

To unlock the BMW M3 Convertible, players may have to fulfill a few requirements. The steps to acquire the car are as follows:

You should at least have played enough of the main story to progress through the required tier of the BMW M3 Convertible.

You must have $84,000 to purchase the M3 Convertible in-game. More currency is required to add extra upgrades, body kits, and other cosmetics.

The BMW M3 Convertible comes at a fairly affordable price tag of $84,000 in Need for Speed Unbound. The amount can be easily acquired by progressing through the main story.

The vehicle performs well early on in the game, although you might want to get a replacement for the latter stages when the races get tougher.

The BMW M3 Convertible is extremely similar to the other E90 vehicles, especially the E92 Coupe.

Unbound also features other popular vehicles, including the legendary BMW M3 GTR from the popular 2005 NFS title, Most Wanted.

Need for Speed Unbound offers an immersive experience with a wide range of vehicles that can be used to cruise along Lakeshore City streets or to compete in some fairly challenging races. Unbound is the first game from the NFS franchise to opt for a unique visual style that incorporates street art elements.

The latest title is available on both Steam and Origin.

