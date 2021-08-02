How to get Boba Tea in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

With the recent 1.11.0 update in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Nintendo restored fans' faith in them. Although not a huge update, the developers did just enough to keep the community engaged with new events and limited-time items in the title.

One of the most highly-awaited events in this update is the Fireworks Festival, which began at the start of August. It has one of its key elements in Redd's Raffle, where players can get many exciting rewards and items.

Boba Tea is one of the many new items that Nintendo has introduced in Animal Crossing with this new update, and here's how fans can get it.

BOBA IN ANIMAL CROSSING Nintendo I’ll never say a bad word about you ever again pic.twitter.com/YByu2JQKc3 — cara ♡ (@carackobama) July 27, 2021

Boba in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Gamers wanted features like in-game food in Animal Crossing for a while, but this, too, fell on deaf ears, like many other demands. However, Nintendo has now introduced food items for players, such as Bubble Tea, cotton candy, and frozen treats.

Players can get these items from Redd during the Fireworks Festival. Redd will set up a stall called Redd's Raffle outside Resident Services during the festival.

They can enter this stall using Raffle Tickets, which users have to buy for 500 Bells.

Inside Redd's Raffle, gamers can get 12 different items, consisting of five flavors of bubble tea, four kinds of cotton candy, and three types of popsicles. Therefore, they can get Boba Tea in Animal Crossing: New Horizons by partaking in the Fireworks Festival during the weekends.

WAIT WE’LL BE ABLE TO DRINK BOBA IN ANIMAL CROSSING ???? pic.twitter.com/uL7gFSR3sR — ༺💜༻ (@stalechurros) July 27, 2021

Does the arrival of food items hint at something bigger?

While food items coming to the game has excited many Animal Crossing players, speculation within the community suggests that it could be more than just the simple addition of limited-time items. Maybe it could be a hint at something much bigger.

Items such as Boba Milk Tea and coffee directly point towards The Roost, indicating the arrival of the highly demanded Brewster. This also perfectly aligns with the information players have received from data mines.

Wait, what if the Boba tea is more than just a simple item? What if it is indicating that Brewster may be coming back to the franchise? #AnimalCrossing #ACNH pic.twitter.com/tIHcavgJiL — Nothing (@Nothing48194241) July 27, 2021

However, all these details are just speculation, and the arrival of highly demanded items within the game will undoubtedly point to better things to come in the coming days. Within the 1.11.0 update itself, gamers have events like the Obon, Chuseok, and Moon Viewing Day to celebrate and enjoy with the villagers on their Animal Crossing island.

Edited by Ravi Iyer