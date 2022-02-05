How to get the bow in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Dying Light 2 Stay Human gives players options upon options when it comes to taking down enemies.

One of the more popular weapons getting praise from gamers is the bow and arrow. It works just like any other bow and arrow would. You fire it at range and drop bandits or Infected with swiftness.

This game has many hours' worth of content just in the main story. Playing through that is how you'll come across most tools and weapons. During the Let's Waltz! mission, the bow will fall into your hands.

How to obtain a bow and arrow in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

As you play Dying Light 2 Stay Human, you'll eventually make your way towards a car factory. That is when you will need to chase down a character named Waltz after being informed that he's hunting you down in the city.

This story quest can take anywhere from six to 12 hours to reach. It all depends on how much time you spend on the other story quests and side quests and simply exploring the massive map.

The Pipe Bow is the first ranged weapon you'll find in Dying Light 2 Stay Human (Image via Techland)

Finishing Let's Waltz! will reward you with the Pipe Bow. It is a Rare bow and only does about 30 damage. Most melee weapons do much better, but this opens the possibility of obtaining stronger bows and different arrows.

The quest is the catalyst for exploration in Dying Light 2 Stay Human. Once it is over, you'll be able to explore the city of Villedor freely. Bows will be added to the loot pool, and the various shops will sell the most powerful ones.

The Paper Clip Bow is a much stronger weapon (Image via Techland)

You also receive the blueprint for arrows after completing Let's Waltz!, allowing you to craft your own without having to spend any of your Old World Money at a vendor.

Save your money to purchase a better bow or continue progressing through the story. Several bows will be available in story missions, such as the Paper Clip Bow in The Shoe.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar