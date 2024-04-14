How to get more Brain Fungus in Fallout 76

The Brain Fungus is one of the key ingredients that you will come across in Fallout 76. While consuming it raw will help your character restore a bit of health and hunger, it has a high chance of poisoning you if not cooked. Having the Brain Fungus raw will make your character sick and increase the RAD levels, which will have a negative impact.

Fortunately, you can cook them and use them as an ingredient to make other consumables. While Brain Fungus is a pretty common item to come across in the open world, you might just be looking for a few locations where you can target-farm them.

This Fallout 76 guide will go over some of the best locations for obtaining Brain Fungus in the game.

NOTE: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's view.

The best Brain Fungus farming locations in Fallout 76

Here are some of the best places where you will be able to farm a lot of Brain Fungus in Fallout 76:

1) Gauley Mine (The Forest)

Gauley Mines is one of the early game locations that you will come across as you start the game. You will get a chance to acquire 26 Brain Fungus in the location along with other valuable items like Bobble Heads and ammo.

To reach the mines themselves you will need to head to the east of Vault 76 and look for it near Slocum’s Joe. You will find two entrances, one to the north and one to the south.

2) Kerwood Mine (Cranberry Bog)

Kerwood Mine is a bit of a harder location to go through as you will be facing a fair bit of Mole Miners and giant ticks here. However, your efforts will be rewarded with a lot of Bran Fungus. The area is teeming with it, and you will be able to get your hands on a lot of it.

To reach the Kerwood Mine you will need to search for it on the northwestern side of Cranberry Bog, near the Savage Divide. You can also reach it by going east from the West Tek Research Center.

3) Wendigo Cave (Savage Divide)

The final, and the best area considered for getting Brain Fungus in Fallout 76 is the Wendigo Cave. However, it’s a late-game area and it’s advised to go there when properly equipped. This is because the place is teeming with Wendingos, Mirelurks, and Feral Ghouls.