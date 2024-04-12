Where is Fallout 76 set? Locations explored

Although Bethesda’s Fallout 76 had a rocky start during its launch, it eventually took decent shape with each new update and patch. Although the game’s initial release was six years ago, it is witnessing a new surge of active players due to the announcement of the upcoming live-action Fallout show on Amazon.

The Fallout series tells the story of an apocalyptic future, where the world's population has been reduced to a fraction due to nuclear fallout. The surviving humans live in bunkers and fight vicious mutated creatures.

Most Fallout games feature different American states, and this article will tell you which state Fallout 76 takes place in if you're just starting out.

What state is Fallout 76 set in?

The desolate world of Fallout 76 (Image via Bethesda)

Fallout 76 takes place in West Virginia, United States. The in-game area is named "Appalachia." However, it features various locations inspired by the real-life US state, including in-game renders of the West Virginia State Capitol, Woodburn Circle, and Camden Park.

The apocalyptic wastelands of Fallout may not be easy to recognize, but underneath all the rubble and destruction, it is actually West Virginia. In previous Fallout games, other states like Las Vegas, Boston, and Washington, D.C. have been featured and given similar treatment. Fallout 76 features the biggest explorable map among them.

The game's plot follows the survivors of Vault 76 as they struggle to repopulate the barren wastelands of Appalachia. Twenty-five years after the “Great War” that ruined the world, the doors of Vault 76 open and the sheltered survivors find out this barren land is not only infertile but also teeming with the Scorched, humans infected with the “Scorched plague.”

But the Scorched aren’t the only threat, there's also a variety of mutated animals, raiders, and other threats lurking all around the land of Appalachia the survivors must find and kill to complete their mission of repopulating the area.

Is Fallout 76 set in the same place and time as Amazon's Fallout show?

The deadly foes of Fallout 76 (Image via Bethesda)

Although the show is heavily inspired by the game, they won’t share the same location. The live-action show will be set in Los Angeles and will take place after the events of all the games. It will be set in 2296, expanding the official timeline even further.

