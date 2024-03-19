How to enter Fallout-themed Xbox Series X giveaway? 

Microsoft has announced a new giveaway for the Xbox Series X in celebration of the upcoming Fallout TV series, where you can win a custom Xbox Series X bundle.

The upcoming Fallout Amazon Prime show premieres in less than a month now, and Xbox is kicking off the countdown by gifting the fans an exclusive Xbox Series X with a design inspired by the show, a custom Xbox Design Lab controller, and a special Fallout-themed vault from the company.

This article will provide details regarding how you can stand a chance to win this exclusive bundle from Xbox, as well as the terms and conditions associated with this giveaway.

How to win a Fallout-themed Xbox Series X vault?

The first Fallout game was released in 1997, and this popular gaming series has grown by leaps and bounds in the last two decades.

But now, with the release of the Fallout Television series drawing closer, Xbox is boosting the excitement by announcing this giveaway.

As you can see from the above-mentioned tweet, the design of this exclusive Fallout-themed Xbox vault is seemingly matching with the Fallout branding. It's marked as Vault 33, which is the same bunker from where the show's protagonist, Lucy, starts her journey into the wasteland. We can also see Fort Knox written on it, which symbolizes the significance of this place from the Fallout 76 game.

To stand a chance to win this exclusive giveaway from Xbox, you need to follow and retweet your thoughts with the hashtag #FalloutXboxSweepStakes on X. The giveaway will end on April 14, 2024, and only people aged eighteen or more can participate.

Note: This giveaway only applies to citizens of the United States of America.

Fallout TV show release date and other details

The Fallout TV Series will premiere via Amazon Prime (Image via Amazon)

The first season of Fallout will be showcased on Amazon Prime Video on April 11, 2024, and all the episodes will be available at the same time instead of a staggered rollout.

Todd Howard, the lead of the Fallout game series, has assured that the series won't have similarities or spoilers with the upcoming Fallout 5 game.

