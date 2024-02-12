Best Skull and Bones settings for Xbox Series X|S

Skull and Bones settings can be challenging to customize on the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, especially if you want to get started as quickly as possible but still fine-tune the options for a decent experience. The game bundles dozens of customization settings, from controller layouts to graphics settings, gameplay, audio options, and more.

In this guide, we will list the best Skull and Bones settings for the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles. Note that this list isn't a universal combination that will work for every gamer. Some might have their own preferences. We recommend changing any setting that you don't fully agree with on your consoles.

Ideal Skull and Bones settings for Xbox Series X|S

The controller settings page in Skull and Bones (Image via Ubisoft)

In Skull and Bones settings, the most crucial are the controller and graphics options. Both can directly impact your gameplay and help you get a competitive edge.

For the most part, the stock settings work well for the game. However, some options need to be tweaked for a decent experience.

Here are our recommendations for the best Skull and Bones settings:

Gameplay

Input device: PS5 DualSense

PS5 DualSense Auto harvest: Off

Off Camera shake: On

On Crossplay: Off (if you are facing issues in connectivity)

Off (if you are facing issues in connectivity) Dither sails in combat: Off

Off Enable follow camera: On

On Anonymize your name: Off

Off Anonymize other players: Off

Controller

Customize controls: As per your preference

As per your preference Input presets: Default

Default Vibration: On

On Vibration intensity: 100%

100% Tirgger effect intensity: 100%

100% Swap left stick and right stick: Off

Off Movement stick threshold: 0%

0% Aim assist: On

On Auto-lock strength: 70%

70% Adhesion strength: 50%

50% Friction strength: 50%

Camera

Decouple camera: Off

Off Vertical auto-orientation: On

On Horizontal auto-orientation: On

On Invert horizontal: Not inverted

Not inverted Invert vertical: Not inverted

Not inverted Horizontal sensitivity: 50%

50% Vertical sensitivity: 50%

50% Advanced camera overrides: Off

Sailing camera

Invert horizontal: Not inverted

Not inverted Invert vertical: Not inverted

Not inverted Horizontal sensitivity: 50%

50% Vertical sensitivity: 50%

Aiming camera

Invert horizontal: Not inverted

Not inverted Invert vertical: Not inverted

Not inverted Horizontal sensitivity: 50%

50% Vertical sensitivity: 50%

Aiming down sights camera

Invert horizontal: Not inverted

Not inverted Invert vertical: Not inverted

Not inverted Horizontal sensitivity: 50%

50% Vertical sensitivity: 50%

Crow's nest camera

Invert horizontal: Not inverted

Not inverted Invert vertical: Not inverted

Not inverted Horizontal sensitivity: 50%

50% Vertical sensitivity: 50%

Spyglass camera

Invert horizontal: Not inverted

Not inverted Invert vertical: Not inverted

Not inverted Horizontal sensitivity: 50%

50% Vertical sensitivity: 50%

Audio

Master volume: 80%

80% SFX volume: 100%

100% Music volume: 60%

60% UI volume: 100%

100% Dialogue volume: 100%

100% Crew bark volume: 100%

100% Dynamic range: Full

Voice

Mic sensitivity: 35%

35% Voice chat: Off

Off Enable microphone: On

On Voice chat volume: 100%

100% Voice chat mode: Open mic

Text-to-speech

Text chat narration: Off

Off Narrator's voice volume: 100%

100% Menu narration: Off

Off Narrator's voice volume: 100%

100% Narrator's voice type: Type 1

Type 1 Narrator's voice pace: 100%

100% Outgoing text-to-speech: Off

Language

Menu language: English

English Spoken language: English

English Subtitle language: English

Visual

Contrast: 50

50 HDR exposure: 0.0

0.0 Maximum luminance: 0.0

0.0 Colorblind preset: As per your preset

Interface

Customize user interface:

Colorblind preset: As per your preference

As per your preference Text chat: On

On World text chat: On

On Group text chat: On

On Text chat scaling: Medium

Medium Background opacity: 100%

100% Mature language filter: On

Graphics

The best Skull and Bones settings for display and graphics (Image via Ubisoft)

Like most high-profile releases on the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, Skull and Bones bundles graphics settings. You can choose between a Quality or a Performance mode. The former plays the game at 4K 30 FPS on the Series X and 1440p 30 FPS on the Series S with all visual settings enabled, while the latter targets 1080p 60 FPS on the Series S and 1440p 60 FPS on the higher-end Xbox Series X.

Since the game isn't particularly fast-paced, we recommend the Quality option for the best Skull and Bones settings.

The detailed combination is as follows:

Graphics mode: Quality

Quality Depth of field: On

On Motion blur: On

The above Skull and Bones settings will help you get the most out of your Xbox consoles without spending too much time fine-tuning the options. As evident, we recommend the stock settings in some places. This is because those options don't significantly alter the experience. The most crucial settings lists are the controller and graphics-related ones.

