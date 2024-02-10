Best Skull and Bones graphics settings for PC

Figuring out the best Skull and Bones graphics settings is crucial if you're playing the latest Ubisoft release on PC. Like any other AAA title, the title bundles a ton of customizable options that can be fine-tuned as per your gaming rig. Some higher-end setups with powerful graphics cards can play the game easily at 4K resolutions with the highest settings. However, those with modest hardware will have to crank down the graphics options.

In this guide, we go over the best Skull and Bones graphics settings for various classes of PC hardware. You can use them as a starting point and optimize the game to play the best on your system.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

With the best Skull and Bones graphics settings applied, you can get sky-high FPS

Skull and Bones plays well on PC with some tweaks (Image via Epic Games)

The best Skull and Bones graphics settings will vary largely based on what hardware your setup bundles. The game supports ray tracing, which can tank framerates on some GPUs. Moreover, it also supports both DLSS and FSR, which can help with performance.

The following combinations are the best Skull and Bones graphics settings on PC:

Visual

Screen display area: As per your monitor

As per your monitor Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Active monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Aspect ratio: As per your monitor

As per your monitor Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (for RTX 3060, RX 6600, and equivalent), 2560 x 1440 (for RTX 3070 Ti, 4070, RX 7700 XT, and equivalent), 3840 x 2160 (for RTX 4070 Ti Super, RX 7800 XT, and equivalent)

1920 x 1080 (for RTX 3060, RX 6600, and equivalent), 2560 x 1440 (for RTX 3070 Ti, 4070, RX 7700 XT, and equivalent), 3840 x 2160 (for RTX 4070 Ti Super, RX 7800 XT, and equivalent) Vsync: Off

Off Field of view: 100%

100% FPS limit: Off

Graphics

Graphics quality: Custom

Custom Adaptive quality: On (for RTX 3050 and above), Off (for RTX 2060 and below)

On (for RTX 3050 and above), Off (for RTX 2060 and below) Shadows: Very High (for RTX 4060 Ti and above), High (for RTX 3060 and above), Medium (for RX 6500 XT and above), Low (for GTX 1050 Ti and above)

Very High (for RTX 4060 Ti and above), High (for RTX 3060 and above), Medium (for RX 6500 XT and above), Low (for GTX 1050 Ti and above) Upscaling type: TAA (for RTX 4070 Ti Super and above), DLSS (for Nvidia RTX 20 and above GPUs), FSR (for AMD GPUs and Nvidia GTX 10, 16 series)

TAA (for RTX 4070 Ti Super and above), DLSS (for Nvidia RTX 20 and above GPUs), FSR (for AMD GPUs and Nvidia GTX 10, 16 series) Upscaling mode: Native (for RTX 4070 Ti Super and above), Quality (for RTX 3060 and above), Performance (for RTX 3050), FSR Quality (for RX 6600 XT and above), Ultra Performance (for GTX 1050 Ti and above)

Native (for RTX 4070 Ti Super and above), Quality (for RTX 3060 and above), Performance (for RTX 3050), FSR Quality (for RX 6600 XT and above), Ultra Performance (for GTX 1050 Ti and above) Environment details: Ultra High (for RTX 4060 Ti and above), High (for RTX 3060 and above), Medium (for RX 6500 XT and above), Low (for GTX 1050 Ti and above)

Ultra High (for RTX 4060 Ti and above), High (for RTX 3060 and above), Medium (for RX 6500 XT and above), Low (for GTX 1050 Ti and above) Clutter: High (for RTX 3060 and above), Medium (for RX 6500 XT and above), Low (for GTX 1050 Ti and above)

High (for RTX 3060 and above), Medium (for RX 6500 XT and above), Low (for GTX 1050 Ti and above) Water: High (for RTX 3060 and above), Medium (for RX 6500 XT and above), Low (for GTX 1050 Ti and above)

High (for RTX 3060 and above), Medium (for RX 6500 XT and above), Low (for GTX 1050 Ti and above) Screen space reflections: On (for RTX 3050 and above), Off (for RTX 2060 and below)

On (for RTX 3050 and above), Off (for RTX 2060 and below) Volumetric clouds: High (for RTX 3060 and above), Medium (for RX 6500 XT and above), Low (for GTX 1050 Ti and above)

High (for RTX 3060 and above), Medium (for RX 6500 XT and above), Low (for GTX 1050 Ti and above) Ambient occlusion: On (for RTX 3050 and above), Off (for RTX 2060 and below)

On (for RTX 3050 and above), Off (for RTX 2060 and below) Depth of field: On

On Motion blur: As per your preference

As per your preference Ray traced global illumination: On (for RTX 4060 Ti and above), Off (for RTX 3060 and above)

With the above list, you can easily figure out the best Skull and Bones graphics settings without much trial and error. The game is optimized well on PC, and you won't have to compromise too much to get a decent experience.

Check out our other Skull and Bones guides:

Will Skull and Bones come to Nintendo Switch? || How to harvest Acacia in Skull and Bones || Will Skull and Bones be on Steam?