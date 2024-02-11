Can you skip cutscenes in Skull and Bones?

Is it possible to skip cutscenes in Skull and Bones? Unfortunately, no. In this first month of its release, this seems to be a frequently asked question among players of this privateering action-adventure title. Skull and Bones fills many of its gaps with cinematic transitions from one game state to another.

In the early portion, its reliance on cinematics and characters is meant to both tutorialize players and help them get settled down into its setting. Further down the line, these are meant to add to the sense of immersion - the same principle as Red Dead Redemption 2.

However, the title also clings on to the market-standard elements of live-service games, complete with Battle Passes and seasonal content roadmaps. Over time, the many cutscenes of Skull and Bones may get repetitive for long-time players. Thus, an option to skip cutscenes in Skull and Bones would be a welcome addition.

Does Skull and Bones have a cutscene skip option?

Skull and Bones has a lot of hub characters to talk to between adventures (Image via Ubisoft)

As mentioned earlier, no. You currently do not have a direct option to skip cutscenes in Skull and Bones. Given how long Skull and Bones has been in development, it is surprising that quality-of-life features like these are missing.

Seeing as Ubisoft is concerned about long-term player retainment, however, frequently demanded features like these should get added into it later on. Nevertheless, the option remains absent in its release patch.

Its cinematic approach is perfectly serviceable the first time, but it understandably gets repetitive. If you have been grinding the Skull and Bones gameplay loop, you may eventually find yourself just wanting to skip past its talkative bits.

Even though you cannot skip cinematics, the title does have the option to skip past individual lines of dialogue. This helps you essentially fast forward when characters are spouting exposition you do not particularly care for.

Skull and Bones suffers the same syndrome as Wayfinder, where the dialogue may be important or interesting at times, but you really just want to get to the naval combat and keelhauling. To skip dialogue, the following are the default keybinds for the different platforms:

If you are playing Skull and Bones on PlayStation, press Circle.

If you are on PC, press Left Mouse Button.

If you are on Xbox, press B.

The dialogue skip option skips one line at a time, but you can spam it at will as there is no cooldown buffer in between. If you spam it fast enough, it is almost as good as skipping through cutscenes.

Check out our other guides on Skull and Bones:

Skull and Bones settings optimization guide for PC || Is Skull and Bones Premium Edition worth it? || Will Skull and Bones be on Steam? || Skull and Bones system requirements