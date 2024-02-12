The best Skull and Bones settings for PS5 will help you get the best experience on the console. Like most releases on the console, the game bundles a bunch of settings that can be fine-tweaked based on how you like to enjoy your games. We recommend spending some time before you start to have everything set to the best combinations.

This article lists a cheat sheet with all the best options for the PlayStation, which you can use as a reference while setting up the video game on your device.

Ideal Skull and Bones settings for PS5

The settings page on the PS5 edition of Skull and Bones. (Image via Ubisoft)

Skull and Bones settings bundle customization options for everything from gameplay, interface, graphics settings, and controller layouts. Although not entirely necessary, we recommend you spend some time in trial and error to get the best settings list. This isn't a one-size-fits-all list and only acts as a good starting point.

Our recommendation for the best Skull and Bones settings is as follows:

Gameplay:

Input device: PS5 DualSense

PS5 DualSense Auto harvest: Off

Off Camera shake: On

On Crossplay: Off (if you are facing issues in connectivity)

Off (if you are facing issues in connectivity) Dither sails in combat: Off

Off Enable follow camera: On

On Anonymize your name: Off

Off Anonymize other players: Off

Controller:

Customize controls: As per your preference

As per your preference Input presets: Default

Default Vibration: On

On Vibration intensity: 100%

100% Tirgger effect intensity: 100%

100% Swap left stick and right stick: Off

Off Movement stick threshold: 0%

0% Aim assist: On

On Auto-lock strength: 70%

70% Adhesion strength: 50%

50% Friction strength: 50%

Camera:

Decouple camera: Off

Off Vertical auto-orientation: On

On Horizontal auto-orientation: On

On Invert horizontal: Not inverted

Not inverted Invert vertical: Not inverted

Not inverted Horizontal sensitivity: 50%

50% Vertical sensitivity: 50%

50% Advanced camera overrides: Off

Sailing camera:

Invert horizontal: Not inverted

Not inverted Invert vertical: Not inverted

Not inverted Horizontal sensitivity: 50%

50% Vertical sensitivity: 50%

Aiming camera:

Invert horizontal: Not inverted

Not inverted Invert vertical: Not inverted

Not inverted Horizontal sensitivity: 50%

50% Vertical sensitivity: 50%

Aiming down sights camera:

Invert horizontal: Not inverted

Not inverted Invert vertical: Not inverted

Not inverted Horizontal sensitivity: 50%

50% Vertical sensitivity: 50%

Crow's nest camera:

Invert horizontal: Not inverted

Not inverted Invert vertical: Not inverted

Not inverted Horizontal sensitivity: 50%

50% Vertical sensitivity: 50%

Spyglass camera:

Invert horizontal: Not inverted

Not inverted Invert vertical: Not inverted

Not inverted Horizontal sensitivity: 50%

50% Vertical sensitivity: 50%

Audio:

Master volume: 80%

80% SFX volume: 100%

100% Music volume: 60%

60% UI volume: 100%

100% Dialogue volume: 100%

100% Crew bark volume: 100%

100% Dynamic range: Full

Voice:

Mic sensitivity: 35%

35% Voice chat: Off

Off Enable microphone: On

On Voice chat volume: 100%

100% Voice chat mode: Open mic

Text-to-speech:

Text chat narration: Off

Off Narrator's voice volume: 100%

100% Menu narration: Off

Off Narrator's voice volume: 100%

100% Narrator's voice type: Type 1

Type 1 Narrator's voice pace: 100%

100% Outgoing text-to-speech: Off

Language:

Menu language: English

English Spoken language: English

English Subtitle language: English

Visual:

Contrast: 50

50 HDR exposure: 0.0

0.0 Maximum luminance: 0.0

0.0 Colorblind preset: As per your preset

Interface:

Customize user interface:

Colorblind preset: As per your preference

As per your preference Text chat: On

On World text chat: On

On Group text chat: On

On Text chat scaling: Medium

Medium Background opacity: 100%

100% Mature language filter: On

Graphics:

The best Skull and Bones settings for display and graphics. (Image via Ubisoft)

You can also customize the graphics quality in the Skull and Bones settings. Like most AAA titles, you get a Quality and a Performance mode. The former targets 4K 30 FPS on the PS5, while the Performance option sacrifices the resolution to about 1440p to favor 60 FPS experiences. Since Skull and Bones isn't a fast-paced game, we recommend sticking to the Quality mode.

The best combination is as follows:

Graphics mode: Quality

Quality Depth of field: On

On Motion blur: On

The above Skull and Bones settings list for PS5 will help you get a headstart in the game without spending hours figuring out the best combinations. For the most part, the stock settings work pretty well. However, we recommend some tweaks here and there for a balanced experience.

Check out other Skull and Bones guides:

