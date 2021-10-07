How to get Briar Branches in New World

New World players need to figure out how and where to get Briar Branches in the game so that they can make progress on the "A Prickly Request" quest.

Thankfully, collecting enough Briar Branches isn't terribly difficult, and this article explains exactly how to do it.

Briar Branches can be found most commonly around rivers in New World

Normally, players wouldn't be able to collect the item known as Briar Branches in New World. Usually the Briar Bush will only drop Briar Buds, Firefly bait, and Thorny vines. However, when a player is undergoing the quest, "A Prickly Request", they'll be able to collect Briar Branches from the bushes as well.

The best places to find Briar Bushes are near water sources such as rivers, lakes, and ponds. New World players will want to keep their eyes out for a spiky-leafed plant when searching for a Briar Bush.

It's not a bad idea for players to collect the other items these bushes drop in addition to the quest item, as some of them have other potential uses in New World.

Firefly bait, for example, can be used as bait while fishing and garner players a better catch. Additionally, both Briar buds and Thorny vines can be used when crafting alchemy items such as weapons and gemstones.

Once a player has collected enough Briar Branches, they'll also need to get their hands on Skinned Rabbits and Plucked Turkeys in order to have all the items necessary to complete the "A Prickly Request" quest. After a New World player has obtained all the required items, they can return to Barkeep Cormack in Windsward to receive their rewards.

The Briar Branch collection part of the quest should be an absolute breeze for players to complete as long as they remember to look near waterways.

