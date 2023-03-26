How to get Broken Butterfly in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Broken Butterfly is a revolver in Resident Evil 4 Remake that can decimate enemies in a single shot. It holds six bullets in a single magazine and uses magnum rounds for ammunition. The magnum pistol lacks fire rate and requires some time to set back the accuracy before firing another shot, but it is one of the easiest weapons to find. It is also available for purchase at a great discount due to a special offer by a merchant.

Resident Evil 4 Remake was one of the anticipated games of the year. The graphics, mechanics, and more have been massively polished compared to the original 2005 release, making it more enjoyable for both the nostalgic and newer players.

This article will explain how you can get the Broken Butterfly in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Broken Butterfly is a powerful revolver in Resident Evil 4 Remake

The Broken Butterfly uses comparatively the most powerful ammunition in the game, which can penetrate most surfaces and covers, such as shields, and damage enemies simultaneously or take down multiple of them in a single shot. It can be purchased during Chapter 7 for a massive discount.

The steps to purchase the Broken Butterfly in Resident Evil 4 Remake are as follows:

Reach the Audience Chamber of the Castle to spot the merchant near the game save point.

Approach the merchant and click on the Buy menu.

Scroll to the bottom to purchase the Broken Butterfly for 29,400 Pesetas at 30% off. This will also grant players with the magnum recipe for free as a combo.

Those opting not to accept the offer during that time will be required to pay the full amount of 42,000 Pesetas at any later point along with 7,000 Pesetas for the magnum recipe separately, making it the perfect deal to grab a death machine at a bargain.

Although the gun can prove to be fatal against the toughest of enemies, it can be deemed useless against a horde of enemies due to its lack of fire rate. Furthermore, various weapons with better fire rates and stats can be found for free during the later Chapters of the game by exploring.

The magnum ammo drops rarely and also requires a significant amount of resources to craft. This will save players a lot of Pesetas and allow them to purchase other weapons and pieces of equipment. It contains a limited ammo capacity of only six bullets, which will force one to reload frequently and can land them in danger during certain encounters.

Resident Evil 4 Remake has been released and can be purchased and downloaded from Steam, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.

Poll : 0 votes