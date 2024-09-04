How to get BT-2X - Charge Controller in Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars Outlaws gets you in the shoes of Kay Vess as she travels through the galaxy far far away. While you get access to several combat and exploration tools, the Blaster remains the primary damage-dealing weapon throughout your adventure. Hence, upgrading and customizing it is crucial to keep up with the ever-increasing difficulty of the game.

The Blaster can be upgraded from the workbench on your spaceship, The Trailblazer. However, you need to obtain specific parts for these upgrades. The BT-2X - Charge Controller is one such part that is required to unlock the Power-Bolt upgrade for your Blaster.

This article will help you locate the BT-2X - Charge Controller to upgrade your Blaster in Star Wars Outlaws.

Where to find BT-2X - Charge Controller in Star Wars Outlaws

The tunnel is located near the traveling Jawa merchant at South Jundland Wastes (Image via Ubisoft)

The BT-2X - Charge Controller can be found hidden in the vast South Jundland Wastes on Tatooine. For starters, make your way to the point marked above to find Pinota Pakinota, a Jawa merchant. There is a tunnel just south of the merchant's location, and you will need to use the Speed Boost ability of your Speeder to cross the gap and enter it.

Once inside, continue forward till you come across a wall. Scale the wall to find a locked door on your right. The BT-2X - Charge Controller for your Blaster is located behind this door. However, to unlock it, you need to locate three electric nodes and shoot them in quick succession.

From the door, turn around to find a gap that you can jump over. Keep following the narrow path until you reach a climbable wall on your left. Then, make your way up this wall till you find yourself next to continuously falling sand with another jumpable gap in front of you.

You can easily spot the three nodes upon reaching the top (Image via Ubisoft)

Jump again and continue following the path until you reach a vantage point with some radio communication equipment and antennas. From that point, turn southwest and look up to find the first electric node hidden behind continuously falling sand.

The second mode is towards the north and easily visible from above while the third one is due south near the locked door. Shoot all three nodes using the Ion mode of your blaster to permanently disable them and unlock the door.

Enter through the door and search the container to receive BT-2X - Charge Controller (Image via Ubisoft)

Once the door is unlocked, use the grapple point near the radio equipment to go down. Inside, you can open some chests to obtain the BT-2X - Charge Controller for your Blaster.

How to unlock Power - Bolt upgrade for your Blaster in Star Wars Outlaws

There are three modules for Blaster in the game (Image via Ubisoft)

You need the following parts to unlock the Power-Bolt upgrade for your Blaster in Star Wars Outlaws:

1x BT-2X-Charge Controller

20x Durasteel

10x MG-2 Power Exceeder

Durasteel and MG-2 Power Exceeder are common upgrade parts that you can purchase from Vendors or acquire by opening chests and containers.

Once you collect the required parts, go to The Trailblazer and access your workbench. Select the Power module for your Blaster to find the Bolt upgrade. Then, exchange the required items to unlock it.

