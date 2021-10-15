How to get the 'Bump in the Night' emblem in Destiny 2?

Destiny 2 and the Festival of the Lost are giving away a lot of exclusive items from weapons, exotics to even a brand new emblem. While most of these items can all be entirely redeemed by f2p means, there are some eye-catching ornaments in the Eververse store as well. Some can be purchased through farmable in-game currency, and others through real-life money as well.

Destiny Emblem Collector @EmblemCollector Bump in the Night revealed as the emblem reward for this year’s Festival of the Lost. Once the event starts, I’ll update DEC with its unlock requirements. Bump in the Night: destinyemblemcollector.com/emblem?id=3986… Bump in the Night revealed as the emblem reward for this year’s Festival of the Lost. Once the event starts, I’ll update DEC with its unlock requirements. Bump in the Night: destinyemblemcollector.com/emblem?id=3986… https://t.co/gulOuI4ZnQ

The tradition of showcasing emblems for Guardians has not aged since Destiny 1. Be it a common or of legendary rarity; players love to compare themselves with other Guardians in Destiny 2 as each emblem can change the way an account can look. Bungie is giving away another legendary emblem for free in celebration of the Festival of the Lost 2021.

Here's how Guardians can get the legendary Festival of the Lost emblem in Destiny 2

'Bump in the Night' is the name of the newest free emblem, which is exclusive only during the Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost event. This means that players won't be able to redeem it as soon as the event ends on November 2, 2021. The redemption process can be completed by following a few in-game steps and inside Bungie's official website.

Bungie Store @BungieStore Festival of the Lost has returned! The "Bump in the Night" in-game emblem can be redeemed exclusively during Festival of the Lost by obtaining the Europa-1 Lore in the Book of the Forgotten vendor. bungiestore.com/bungie-rewards… Festival of the Lost has returned! The "Bump in the Night" in-game emblem can be redeemed exclusively during Festival of the Lost by obtaining the Europa-1 Lore in the Book of the Forgotten vendor.bungiestore.com/bungie-rewards… https://t.co/QM3pJ5YuxR

First and foremost, Guardians will have to start the quest from Eva Levante at the Tower. The hunt is called 'Gone but Not Forgotten,' which asks the players to complete any activities, defeat enemies, gather candies, and a particular event-exclusive item known as 'Spectral Pages.' These pages can be turned into something called 'Manifested pages' via the exclusive Haunted Sector activity.

Europa-1 Lore page in the Book of the Forgotten (Image via Bungie)

After claiming the Manifested Pages, Eva will ask the players to use the 'Book of the Forgotten' and claim a lore page from inside of it. The required lore page is 'Europa-1,' which will further unlock a triumph. The triumph needs to be acquired within the Events tab in Destiny 2.

The second step requires the players to access Bungie's official website and then towards Bungie's store. Here, the Destiny 2 'Bump in the Night' emblem must be added to the cart. Additionally, users will need to log in to their Bungie account through their respective platforms and provide the email address to receive further details.

Bungie official Store (Image via Bungie)

After receiving the email, users will be sent to another website via a link to download a PDF file. The license key to the Destiny 2 emblem will be present in that same file. The emblem can now be redeemed by putting the license key in Bungie's official website's 'Bungie Rewards' section.

