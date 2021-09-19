How to get the candy cannon in Roblox Adopt Me!

While the main premise of Roblox Adopt Me is to care for a variety of pets, it has multiple other fun features as well. With that being said, one of the game's most interesting elements is the candy cannon.

The cannon quickly became one of the most popular toys in all of Roblox Adopt Me. To this day, it is hard to acquire, but still coveted by many Adopt Me users.

Roblox Adopt Me: How to get a candy cannon

A trade for the candy cannon in Adopt Me! (Image via Roblox Corporation)

The candy cannon is an exceptionally rare toy in Roblox Adopt Me. During the 2018 Halloween Event, players were able to purchase this cannon for a whopping 2,000 Robux. Despite the steep price, many were vying to acquire this item.

However, after the event ended, the cannon was made unavailable for purchase. Therefore, trading is the only method to acquire it.

There are quite a few players in Roblox Adopt Me who possess this cannon; some even have multiple. Therefore, players should not have a problem finding someone to trade with.

How the candy cannon works in Roblox Adopt Me!

A player with the candy cannon in Adopt Me! (Image via Roblox Corporation)

The cannon shoots an unlimited amount of candy in Roblox Adopt Me. It used to shoot lollipops for players to pick up, but that has since been switched to candy corn. This can be fed to one's pets.

Apart from that, equipping it also increases the player's speed. However, the speed boost ends if the user leaves the server or resets their character.

As of now, the candy cannon is the most expensive item that has ever been sold in Roblox Adopt Me. That is what makes it so coveted, especially for those who are into trading.

