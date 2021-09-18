How to get the fossil egg in Roblox Adopt Me!

Roblox Adopt Me has provided players with several different types of eggs that hatch into a variety of creatures over the years.

One of those eggs is the fossil egg. It was released on October 10, 2020, replacing the Aussie Egg in the Gumball Machine at the Roblox Adopt Me Nursery. The name gives away what kind of pets are found within.

Several types of dinosaurs, extinct creatures, and rare animals of the past can be found within the Roblox Adopt Me fossil egg. For players looking to get their hands on them, here are the ways that they can get one.

Steps to get a fossil egg in Roblox Adopt Me

The original countdown for the fossil egg in Adopt Me! (Image via Roblox Corporation)

The fossil egg was originally available via the Gumball Machine in Roblox Adopt Me. It cost 750 in-game Bucks and could be hatched just like any other egg in the game.

Unfortunately, as of April 16, 2021, fossil eggs were replaced by ocean eggs in Roblox Adopt Me. Now, ocean eggs aren't even available through the Gumball Machine as well and have been replaced.

This means that the only way to obtain a fossil egg in Roblox Adopt Me currently is to trade for one. Players will need to give up another rare egg or rare pet to trade with another player who is willing to part with their fossil egg.

All about the fossil egg in Roblox Adopt Me

Three fossil eggs in Adopt Me! (Image via Roblox Corporation)

If a user manages to find a player to trade with for a fossil egg, they will have a chance at some awesome pets. There are 12 total pets that can be hatched from the fossil egg.

These pets are:

Tasmania Tiger (Common)

Ground Sloth (Common)

Triceratops (Uncommon)

Stegosaurus (Uncommon)

Glyptodon (Uncommon)

Woolly Mammoth (Rare)

Dilophosaurus (Rare)

Pterodactyl (Rare)

Sabertooth (Ultra-Rare)

Deinonychus (Ultra-Rare)

Dodo (Legendary)

T-Rex (Legendary)

The chances of getting each type of rarity from a Roblox Adopt me fossil egg are:

Common: 25%

Uncommon: 30%

Rare: 25%

Ultra-Rare: 15%

Legendary: 5%

The fossil egg is green, brown, and tan in color. It has a tail, some dirt smudges, and scales down the back like a dinosaur. If players spot an egg that matches this description in Roblox Adopt Me, they have successfully found a fossil egg.

