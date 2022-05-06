How to get Capital Gold in Clash of Clans easily (2022)

The most recent spring update for Clash of Clans has been recognized as the "best ever update," with a slew of new features for clans. Clan Capital is the newest addition to the update, allowing clan members to grow and fight together. Each Clan Capital is divided into Clan Districts, each with its own set of defenses, buildings, and a District Hall.

The Capital Hall controls the maximum level of each District Hall, while each District Hall is in charge of the maximum number of buildings in its district. When you upgrade a district enough times, you can upgrade your Capital Hall, which allows you to upgrade your District Hall, and so on.

Capital Gold, a resource that only works in Clan Capital Districts, is the only means to update buildings and grow. In this article, we'll learn more about Capital Gold and the many ways to obtain it in Clash of Clans.

What is Capital Gold in Clash of Clans?

Clash of Clans has a new currency after the update called Capital Gold. It was released alongside the Clan Capital expansion with the spring 2022 update. Players who desire to promote a district in their Clan Capital must swiftly earn as much Capital Gold as possible. Capital Gold is your main source of income for building the District Hall, restoring ruins, unlocking improvements, and more.

Clanmates can utilize Capital Gold looted during Capital Raids to enhance structures and the District Hall. The majority of your cash will be spent on restoring ruins, which allows you to improve structures and unlock new buildings and special troops.

The Forge can be used as a means of obtaining Capital Gold in the game. If you have reached Town Hall level 6 or higher, you will immediately receive this new item. It may be used to make Capital Gold and then to upgrade districts.

Various ways to earn Capital Gold

Capital Gold can be earned using various methods, a few of which allow clanmates to earn maximum Capital Gold in a short span of time. The following are the ways to earn Capital Gold:

The first and most important step to earning Capital Gold is to create a Forge. The role of the Forge is to produce and gather Capital Gold. Although the collected amount of gold might not be great, it will allow you to gradually expand your district.

In Raids, destroying buildings earns you Capital Gold, with more Capital Gold offered by larger defenses and buildings. Moreover, if you are a player that 3-stars a Capital District, you gain additional Capital Gold for any troops not destroyed.

You can assign Builders and trade resources for Capital Gold if you are a high-level Town Hall player. If you have the Gold Pass, the Builder Boost can drastically reduce the time it takes to produce Capital Gold at the Forge.

Finally, Capital Gold is important for the clan to upgrade buildings, unlock new districts and troops as well as enhance the reputation of the clan. If you want to be among the top clans in Clash of Clans, then earn maximum Capital Gold and upgrade faster.

