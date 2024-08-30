The Centipede Guai Spirit in Black Myth Wukong excels at dealing damage and staggering enemies, making it one of the best in the game. This Spirit allows the Destined One to take the form of a Centipede Guai and unleash a forward-rolling attack that damages anything in its path. This makes it useful for crowd control as well as boss encounters.

However, getting the Centipede Guai Spirit in Black Myth Wukong can be tricky since you must defeat a boss to do so. To that end, here’s a comprehensive guide on how to get Centipede Guai Spirit in Black Myth Wukong.

Centipede Guai Spirit in Black Myth Wukong: Location

Drop into the whole below to find the Centipede Guai (Image via GameScience)

The Centipede Guai can be found in the fourth chapter of Black Myth Wukong. You must travel to the Middle Hollow Keeper’s Shrine and drop from the wooden platform right next to it. Now, head straight across the path in front until you reach the end. You’ll notice a drop at the end of the path.

Jump into the hole at the bottom, as doing so is safe and you will not incur any damage. Once you’re at the bottom, the fight with the Centipede Guai will commence. Let’s look at some tips to help you defeat this optional boss.

Centipede Guai Spirit in Black Myth Wukong: Tips to defeat it

Defeating the Centipede Guai can be tricky (Image via GameScience)

The Centipede Guai has armor all over its body and is huge, which helps it land some heavy-hitting blows. Moreover, this boss will summon minions and zip around the ring, making it quite elusive. Use Immobilize, A Pluck of Many, Wandering Wight, and the Red Tides Transformation in Black Myth Wukong against this beast. Here are some tips to help you:

Right at the start of the fight, the Centipede Guai will most likely try and land a splash on you by leaping into the air. Ensure you dodge this since it can deal a good amount of damage.

The Centipede Guai will often do sweep attacks with both its arms, which must be dodged. Every time you dodge them, you will get a window to attack.

This boss also deals poison damage, so you might want to pack some medicine just in case.

Whenever the Centipede Guai gets up on two feet, it will either do a body slam or roll away to crush you. Whatever the case is, you must be ready to dodge. The body slam is a three-attack combo, so be prepared.

The Centipede Guai will also spawn minions to attack you. These need to be avoided at all costs as they can stun-lock and eliminate you within seconds. Just sprint and dodge whenever this happens.

The Centipede Guai Spirit (Image via GameScience)

As long as you are wary of these attacks and dodge them, defeating this boss shouldn’t be a tough task. After vanquishing the beast, you will receive the Centipede Guai Spirit in Black Myth Wukong. This is easily one of the best spirits in Black Myth Wukong.

