Transformations in Black Myth Wukong are one of the strongest tools that the Destined One has in his arsenal. You gain access to them by besting various enemies throughout the game. However, not all of these are equal - some perform a lot better than others. Naturally, picking the right transformation can be tricky because of all the options you have at your disposal.

We’ve got you covered, though, as today we’ll be ranking all the transformations in Black Myth Wukong. Let’s get into it.

A look at all transformations in Black Myth Wukong, ranked

10) Azure Dust

Azure Dust is immune to the four banes (Image via GameScience)

Azure Dust is the worst transformation in the game mainly because of how hard it is to use. Once activated, the Destined One takes the form of a Rock Guai who is immune to the Four Banes. However, the Rock Guai is extremely slow, which makes it almost useless against enemies who move fast.

Trending

You'll be lucky if you manage to land any meaningful hits while using this transformation. Azure Dust is only viable when you need to counter a status-inflicting attack, and as such, it is the worst transformation in the game.

Also Read: All available Stances in Black Myth Wukong

9) Violet Hail

Violet Hail can be hard to use (Image via GameScience)

Violet Hail can be acquired by defeating the Daoist Mi in Chapter 4. This transformation turns you into a Worm Guai, thus making you immune to poison. You can also use the attacks to inflict poison damage. However, the Violet Hail transformation in Black Myth Wukong is quite slow and the Worm Guai moves unpredictably.

This loss of agility and lack of attack power brings down this transformation’s functionality, which is why it is ranked ninth on our list.

8) Ebon Flow

Ebon Flow can be unlocked from the Zodiac Village (Image via GameScience)

The Ebon Flow transformation can be unlocked by challenging Yin Tiger in Zodiac Village. This allows you to turn into Yin Tiger himself. Now, this seems like a strong transformation, but is quite the opposite as the character wields a heavy sword. This is, understandably, quite slow.

Because of the slow swings, it is very hard to land attacks during the Ebon Flow transformation. When the attacks do hit, the damage also leaves a lot to be desired. You can use this transformation against normal enemies, but won’t find any success with it during boss encounters.

Also Read: All Chapter 2 Meditation spots in Black Myth Wukong

7) Hoarfrost

Hoarfrost struggles against certain enemies (Image via GameScience)

Hoarfrost is similar to Umbrall Abyss, but is held back by its relatively lower damage. You need to defeat the Monk from the Sea to unlock this spell. With Hoarfrost, you can deal damage from a distance and keep your foes at an arm’s length. Moreover, this transformation can also freeze enemies in place for some free damage.

Unfortunately, Hoarfrost is a little slow and can also be hard to use in most situations, which brings it down to the seventh rank on the list of Black Myth Wukong's transformations.

6) Ashen Slumber

Ashen Slumber is excellent for crowd control (Image via GameScience

Ashen Slumber turns you into a fire-breathing Rat Guai, a transformation in Black Myth Wukong that is excellent for crowd control. While the light and heavy attacks are decent, what sets this transformation apart is its ability to breathe fire. These fire-breathing attacks deal a ton of damage, can inflict burn status, and are capable of taking out multiple enemies at once.

Moreover, the Rat Guai can explode to deal a ton of AoE damage if the situation gets tricky. However, Ashen Slumber struggles to do anything meaningful against bosses, which brings it down to sixth on our list.

5) Dark Thunder

Dark Thunder is unlocked during Chapter Five (Image via GameScience)

To get your hands on the Dark Thunder transformation, you need to finish the Horse Guai’s questline in Black Myth Wukong. This allows you to take the form of the horse himself. The Horse Guai wields a whip that is ideal for dealing damage from a distance. Moreover, you can use the focus built up in this transformation to get access to some devastating attacks.

While it is by no means the strongest transformation in Black Myth Wukong, Dark Thunder can be extremely useful depending on the situation.

Also Read: Black Myth Wukong PC optimization guide: Best settings for optimal performance

4) Umbrall Abyss

Umbral Abyss turns you into the Macaque Chief (Image via GameScience)

The Umbrall Abyss transformation turns you into the Macaque Chief you fight during the third chapter of this title. Now, it can feel a little sluggish, but its high attack power and ability to freeze enemies make it one of the best in the game.

The charged heavy attack can be used to freeze almost anyone, allowing for some easy damage. Hence, this is surely one of the strongest transformations in Black Myth Wukong.

3) Red Tides

Red Tides is the first transformation you get access to (Image via GameScience)

The Red Tides transformation in Black Myth Wukong is the first one you get access to. Apart from being very agile, it also deals a ton of damage and can inflict burn status. Once activated, the Destined One takes the form of a wolf wielding a fire-infused staff.

With this staff, you can land some very fast combos and deadly heavy attacks, which are extremely useful during boss encounters. It is also quite easy to dodge while using the Red Tides transformation.

2) Azure Dome

Azure Dome can only be unlocked after getting the true ending in Black Myth Wukong (Image via GameScience)

The Azure Dome transformation’s damage is comparable to Golden Lining. However, it is held back by the fact that you need to achieve the true ending in Black Myth Wukong to get it. This transforms the Destined One into the Stone Monkey we fight at the end of the game. Now, if you’ve finished the campaign, you know that the Stone Monkey hits hard and is very resistant to damage.

Moreover, you can also use your spells in this transformation, which makes it extremely useful. The Azure Dome spell itself makes it worth it to grind for the true ending in Black Myth Wukong.

1) Golden Lining

Golden Lining is the best transformation in Black Myth Wukong (Image via GameScience)

The Golden Lining transformation turns you into Yellow Loong himself. This also means that you need to finish the Yellow Loong questline in Black Myth Wukong for this transformation. While this is time-consuming, it is well worth the effort thanks to the incredible damage output.

The Golden Lining transformation is fast, allows you to dodge rapidly, and inflicts the lightning status effect. If you can strike a balance between the light and heavy combos, this is easily the best transformation in Black Myth Wukong.

Check out more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!