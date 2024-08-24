All Chapter 2 Meditation spots in Black Myth Wukong

Meditation Spots in Black Myth Wukong are points of interest in every chapter that reward one Spark when interacted with. Sparks are a very important resource, as they are required to unlock new spells and abilities for the Destined One. This makes stocking up on Sparks crucial if you want to further refine your combat prowess for future boss fights.

There are a total of six Meditation Spots in the second chapter of Black Myth Wukong. You can locate them by looking for a small golden orb glowing next to a structure. Simply interact with the structure to trigger a short cutscene and receive one Spark. This guide will help you locate all the Meditation Spots in Chapter 2 of Black Myth Wukong to help you obtain six Sparks on your journey.

Location of all four Meditation Spots in Chapter 2 of Black Myth Wukong

Meditation Spot #1

First Meditation Spot in Yellow Wind Ridge (Image via GameScience)

You can access the first spot by making your way to the Village Entrance Shrine. From there, drop down the wooden bridge and go inside the cave on your right. Inside the cave, you will encounter an NPC called Xu Dog, who will offer a quest that will let you craft medicines in Black Myth Wukong.

Walk past Xu Dog and take a left to find a dilapidated shrine-like structure. Interact with it to meditate on the Meditation Spot and gain your first Spark in Yellow Wind Ridge.

Meditation Spot #2

This Meditation Spot is next to a tree (Image via GameScience)

The next Meditation Spot is close to Rockrest Flat Keeper's Shrine. Make your way there and follow the path forward till you encounter a fence you can break by attacking. Break past it to reach an open area with a twisted tree at the end of it. The tree is your second Meditation Spot.

Meditation Spot #3

This Meditation Spot can be found in the Crouching Tiger Temple (Image via GameScience)

The third spot can be found near the Crouching Tiger Temple. To get there, make your way to the Valley of Despair Shrine and walk into the cave on the right of this Shrine. Follow the cave till you reach a locked door. Go around the locked door and drop down the platform to reach the Crouching Tiger Temple.

Head inside the temple and continue up the set of stairs till you find a path on your left. Take this path to find the Meditation Spot at the base of a statue.

Meditation Spot #4

Head deeper into the Crouching Tiger Temple to reach this spot (Image via GameScience)

To access the fourth spot, you must defeat the Stone Vanguard boss to obtain the Sternness of Stone item. Then, head to the Crouching Temple and follow along the path to battle the Tiger Vanguard boss.

Defeat him and place the key item on the pedestal to go down to the cellar area. Keep following the path till you reach an alter-like structure. Move past this structure and continue forward till you reach an open spot with multiple statues. This is your fourth Meditation Spot in Black Myth Wukong

Meditation Spot #5

Make your way from Rock Clash Platform Shrine to access this spot (Image via GameScience)

The fifth Meditation Spot is near the Rock Clash Platform Shrine. From this Shrine, follow the path in front of you till you face the Rat Governor boss. Defeat the boss to obtain his Spirit and continue on the path down the stairs to find the Meditation Spot next to some Buddha statues.

Meditation Spot #6

The final Meditation Spot is in the secret area of chapter 2 (Image via GameScience)

This spot is in the secret area of Chapter 2 that can be accessed by completing the Drunken Pig quest. Once there, take a left and follow the path past the dilapidated structure till you reach an area with few dead trees around it. Near the trees, there will be a platform with your final Meditation Spot.

