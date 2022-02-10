Lost Ark is a Korean MMOARPG that is making its way over to the United States on February 11, 2022. As with many games in this genre, mounts are a big deal not just for cosmetic reasons, but as a mean of getting around the world.

Simply running around on foot may take too long in some cases and players need a trusty mount. Some players are asking how to get the Cerberus Mount in Lost Ark. Here's everything players need to know about the Cerberus Mount in Lost Ark ahead of launch.

The Cerberus mount in Lost Ark is easy to obtain for a price

There's no doubt that a three-headed hound looks like an amazing mount to run around on. Players who possess this mount will certainly stand out from the crowd as they make their way around.

However, there is currently only one way to obtain the Cerberus Mount in game. And that is by purchasing the Platinum Founder's Pack. This Platinum Founders Pack can be obtained for a whopping $99.99.

Purchasing the Platinum Founders Pack is currently the only way to obtain the Cerberus Mount

Players of Lost Ark will need to purchase the Platinum Founders Pack to obtain the Cerberus Mount (Image via Smilegate)

Unfortunately, for players wanting to obtain the Cerberus Mount by other means, there is currently no other way for players to get it other than paying the $99.99 fee.

This is not to say that at some point Amazon and Smilegate will not offer it in the store or another variant of it at another point as a separate item. However, right now the mighty Cerberus can only be obtained with cash.

Is the cost of the Cerberus Mount worth it?

Some players may be wondering if the cost of the mount is worth it. And that's completely up to them. The reality is, if players are planning on spending a lot of time playing the game, the Platinum Founders Pack may indeed be worth it.

It's not just a mount that's in there after all, there are numerous other items inside of it as well. But for casual players who don't plan to play a lot of the game, it may not be the best choice.

There are other mounts in game that players can obtain

Players can obtain mounts from quests and drops in the game. Image via Smilegate.

If Lost Ark players decide not to go for the Cerberus Mount, they don't necessarily lose out on gameplay. After all, it is just a cosmetic item.

There are plenty of other mounts that players can obtain in the game that they do not have to spend real money on. Regardless, players will indeed enjoy exploring the world, Cerberus Mount or not.

