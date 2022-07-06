How to get the Chocobo mount in FFXIV

FFXIV is one of the most successful MMORPGs of all time and its connection to the larger Final Fantasy canon certainly helps. Mounts are a common feature of the genre, and of course, the iconic ridable bird of the franchise would be the first choice.

Chocobos were introduced back in 1988 in Final Fantasy II and have appeared in every game in the franchise since. They're arguably the series' mascot, more central to its presentation than any single human character. Since they're so important to the long-running franchise, they were destined to appear in the MMO.

Unlocking a mount in FFXIV

FFXIV features an in-depth leveling system and several big progression moments. Players have a few good ways of getting around, but if they aren't going to teleport, a mount is their fastest option.

Players can get a mount starting at Level 20, which should only take a few hours of gameplay. They will have joined a Grand Company at this point, and will then have the ability to take the quest entitled "My Little Chocobo."

"My Little Chocobo" tasks players with purchasing Chocobo Insurance from the Grand Company's quartermaster. After buying it for 200 Company Seals, players only need to hand it over to another company worker.

This extremely swift quest rewards them with the all-important Chocobo Whistle. This item allows the player to summon their own riding bird whenever they want. This gives them the power of a mount and a way to travel much faster.

What else can Chocobos do in FFXIV?

FFXIV's default mount is the Chocobo, but there are plenty more options to choose from. Behind that, Chocobo and all the other mounts can do much more than simply ferry players from place to place.

At level 30, players can take on another quest for the benefit of their relationship with their Chocobo. Take the quest entitled "My Feisty Little Chocobo" to turn the mount into a deadly ally in combat.

Head to Docette in the South Shroud to take on the challenge. From there, the player will be sent to Bentbrach to talk to Luquelot at the Central Shroud. Luquelot can train their bird to fight alongside them for a small fee.

The trainer requires the Gyshal Greens, which sit nearby and can be easily gathered. After returning to Luquelot, he'll send the player out to fight some small foes and get acquainted with the system.

After this easy battle, they will have access to the Chocobo as both mount and combat companion. This powerful bird serves as a capable ally in a fight and is much more useful overall after the completion of this simple quest.

Getting a Chocobo is a necessary and easy part of the game that opens up a larger mount system for new players to explore. FFXIV has tons of other mounts and plenty to do with its many ridable animals and rapid means of transit.

