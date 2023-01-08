How to get clay in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The fifth mainline entry in the Animal Crossing series, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, is undoubtedly one of the most-played Nintendo Switch titles. The social-simulation title released in 2020 has slowly made its name among some of the best games on Nintendo's current-generation home console, the Nintendo Switch.

While the game does not feature staples of most of Nintendo's flagship titles, such as an engaging combat system, immaculate puzzle platforming, or a heartfelt narrative, the robust social interaction and customization systems in Animal Crossing: New Horizons get players hooked almost immediately.

The Animal Crossing series constantly evolves with each new entry, with changes that involve gameplay systems and how players gather and craft valuable items in the game. Similar to previous titles, in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, players can craft various items using resources found on the island. One of the most helpful crafting resources used to craft DIY recipes in the game is clay.

Ways to obtain clay in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Getting clay in Animal Crossing: New Horizons can be an arduous process due to the grinding involved. However, given the importance of this resource in crafting, it is well worth taking the time to grind for clay in the game.

Usually, clay can be obtained from rocks scattered across the island. However, striking the rocks on the island is a gamble since it has an equal chance of yielding stones, iron nuggets, money, or clay.

The best place to get clay in the game is from the rocks on Mystery Island Tours. While rocks on the home island rarely yield clay, those on the Mystery Island Tours have a much higher chance of dropping the crafting resource.

Furthermore, the Mystery Island Tours has three different types of rocks instead of the regular type found on the home island, which further increases the chance of getting clay.

However, players should have a sufficient amount of Nook Miles tickets stored that will be used to travel to and fro between the home island and the Mystery Island Tours. Once players make their way to the Mystery Island Tours, they can start farming for clay by following these simple steps:

Once players get to a rock on the Mystery Island Tours, they need to strike it with their shovel.

Hitting the rock a few times with the shovel will scatter it and allow players to harvest the necessary resources.

Players can also dig a small hole beside the rock to prevent the resources from flying away too far.

There's also the option to find clay in Balloon presents. However, the Balloon Presents have a much lower chance of dropping clay, and farming them is way more tedious than simply hitting the rocks on the island. Clay in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is one of, if not the most useful crafting material besides Hardwood.

The resource is used to craft various in-game items, from brick ovens to an ocarina. If players aren't interested in crafting anything using clay, they can always sell the resource, as clay can be stacked up to 30 pieces and sold for 100 bells, making them an excellent source of farming currency in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

