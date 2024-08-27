How to get Clay Vajra Spirit in Black Myth Wukong

The Clay Vajra Spirit in Black Myth Wukong is highly effective against enemies that use fire-based attacks. Spirits allow the Destined One to shapeshift into certain enemies and bosses he has previously defeated. However, unlike regular Transformations, the spirit forms only last for a brief period. Once shapeshifted, the Destined One will perform a specific attack and then revert to his original form.

As you progress through the game, you will encounter various enemies and bosses that drop their souls when defeated. The Clay Vajra Spirit is one such spirit and can be found in a temple. Once you equip this spirit, it will moderately increase the Destined One’s burn resistance.

Guide to getting the Clay Vajra Spirit in Black Myth Wukong

Enter the Thunderclap temple to get the spirit (Image via GameScience)

To start your hunt for the Clay Vajra Spirit, head to the New Thunderclap Temple. You can either travel there or fast travel using a Keeper’s Shrine. Once inside the temple, you’ll face a powerful enemy right at the gate. You can choose to fight this enemy or dodge him and continue running inside the temple.

Trending

Read More: Black Myth Wukong review - A new benchmark for modern action RPGs

Proceed towards the back area of the temple. You’ll encounter many enemies along the way. You can fight them all or simply run past them. If you’re not farming for XP, we recommend bypassing the enemies and heading straight to the Clay Vajra Armsguard, a massive four-legged monster located behind the temple.

You defeat the enemies to run past them straight to the Clay Vajra (Image via GameScience)

This formidable enemy wields a fire staff. Although the fight can be challenging, you can defeat him more easily by using the Immobilize and Cloning spell combo. First, immobilize the Clay Vajra, then attack with your clones.

Also Read: Black Myth Wukong sells 10 million copies within three days of launch

The Clay Vajra Spirit (Image via GameScience)

When the Clay Vajra is defeated, it will drop the Blood of the Iron Bull material and its soul. You’ll need the Blessed Gourd to collect the soul. Once collected, you can transform into the Clay Vajra during combat. When transformed, you’ll gain the Flames of Doom power, which lets you spew flames from your knees as you move.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!