How to get Coins in Dice Dreams

Coins in Dice Dreams are a crucial aspect of the game. They help you build and expand your Kingdoms in the virtual board game. However, since the title is relatively new, the player base is still looking for ways to grab Coins.

While there are plenty of ways to earn this in-game currency for free, many content creators are showing some unethical ways to get unlimited Coins. Several beginners often fall for these traps and put their accounts at risk. This article will try to cater to these players by providing legitimate ways to earn Coins in Dice Dreams for free.

Follow these steps to earn Coins in Dice Dreams

Follow these tips to earn free Coins (Image via SuperPlay Ltd.)

The community often asks if there are ways to earn unlimited rolls and Coins in the game. Follow the tips below to earn plenty of Coins in Dice Dreams for free.

Get dice from tournaments

You can earn Coins in Dice Dreams from tournaments (Image via SuperPlay Ltd.)

You can earn Coins in Dice Dreams by participating in different in-game tournaments, where you will compete against other players globally for major rewards, including Coins. Winning in a tournament requires you to score more points than the opponents. You can earn more points from attacks, steals, raids, and fights.

Earn Coins from Dice Rolls

You can get Coins by rolling your dice in the game. You will earn Coins when all three, or at least one dice, show Coin or Jackpot. That makes Dice Rolls another crucial aspect of the game.

Quests

Super Quests are a great way to get Coins (Image via SuperPlay Ltd.)

You can also earn Coins from Quests. There are normal and special Quests (Super Quests) where players can participate and complete different missions to earn points. The Super Quests contain different types of actions, like earning a certain number of crowns, destroying other player's buildings, and more.

The game also features Video Quests where you can watch small videos to earn rewards like dice rolls and Coins.

Keep building your Kingdom

The game's main objective is to build a Kingdom. There are different buildings you need to upgrade to complete Kingdoms and earn prizes. Each building has five levels in the beginning stages and may have more later. You can also earn Coins by completing buildings and Kingdoms.

While Coins are among the crucial aspects of Dice Dreams, they are not the most crucial. You can check out our article to earn more Cookies in Dice Dreams for free.