How to get the "Combo Crackerjack" achievement in Sonic Frontiers

The highly awaited open-world action-adventure title Sonic Frontiers has finally been released, giving players the chance to experience the newest chapter in the Blue Hedgehog's story. While the game might not have been received as well as most other AAA open-world titles released this year, it is still a remarkable showcase of the innovative and fun level designs possible in only a Sonic game.

Classic Sonic games, for the most part, have always featured 2D linear levels that offer plenty of replayability. However, Sonic Frontiers is a 3D open-world game, that feels eerily similar to Nintendo's Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Much like any other modern AAA title, Sonic Frontiers offers a host of challenging trophies or achievements to obtain in order to get the coveted "Platinum."

One such achievement is the "Combo Crackerjack," which can be a little challenging given the requirement to unlock it. Here is a handy guide that players can use to quickly unlock the Combo Crackerjack trophy without much hassle and make their way toward the Platinum.

Players must unlock Phantom Rush ability in Sonic Frontiers to unlock the Combo Crackerjack achievement

Unlocking the Combo Crackerjack achievement is fairly easy as long as players know what they need to do in order to get the trophy. The description of the Combo Crackerjack trophy reads: "Utilize Phantom Rush 50 times outside of the training simulator."

Thus, in order to unlock the Combo Crackerjack achievement, players will first need to unlock the Phantom Rush ability for Sonic. The Phantom Rush skill basically allows Sonic to deal more damage with each hit once the combo meter is maxed out. It should be noted that players will need to have three skill points to spare in order to unlock the Phantom Rush skill.

Steps to unlock the Combo Crackerjack trophy in Sonic Frontiers

The Combo Crackerjack achievement is fairly simple, as it only requires players to use the Phantom Rush ability 50 times in the open-world sections of the game, however, it can be extremely time-consuming and tiring as well. However, in the vanilla game, players can use an exploit that will allow them to complete the necessary requirements for the trophy without much hassle.

One of the best parts of trophy hunting in Sonic Frontiers is that none of the game's trophies are locked behind a certain difficulty, allowing players to change the difficulty anytime during gameplay, without any trophy-related conflicts. Here's how players can easily unlock the Combo Crackerjack trophy in Sonic Frontiers:

Start the game on normal or easy difficulty (can be changed from the options menu, in the gameplay settings tab).

Unlock the Phantom Rush skill using three skill points.

Once players unlock the Phantom Rush ability, they need to head over to Kronis Island.

Players need to go to the southwestern part of the Kronos Island, identifiable by a huge mechanical "tower."

Players need to head towards the "tower" which ends up being a boss fight.

Due to the scale of the boss, it is pretty slow, thus players can do multiple attacks on the boss before it retaliates with its own attacks.

Players need to then hit the boss exactly 20 times in order to activate Sonic's Phantom Rush ability and make sure they don't end up killing the boss as it won't respawn if killed.

Once the Phantom Rush ability is active, players need to quickly jump into the water, which will then spawn them right before the boss arena.

Repeat this process 50 times to unlock the Combo Crackerjack achievement in no time.

While this method does seem really tedious, it is still the most reliable and effective way to unlock the Combo Crackerjack achievements in Sonic Frontiers. If done right, the whole process takes around 10 to 15 minutes at most, which is not much when compared to organically unlocking the trophy, which can easily take hours.

