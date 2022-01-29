How to get Conquest Talismans in Genshin Impact Lantern Rite 2022

Genshin Impact players can only get the Conquest Talisman by participating in Oceanic Defender, which is a small part of the Fleeting Colors in Flight event.

However, Oceanic Defender wasn't made available at the start. Here are some countdowns:

Oceanic Defender starts on January 31, 2022, at 10:00 for every server. US servers operate on a GMT-5 timezone.

European servers operate on a GMT+1 timezone.

Asian servers operate on a GMT+8 timezone.

Travelers should be able to farm it once the countdown reveals that Oceanic Defender is finally available.

Here is how to obtain Conquest Talismans in Genshin Impact's Lantern Rite 2022

Travelers will need 1000 Conquest Talismans for Prosperous Partnerships (Image via Genshin Impact)

There are three types of Talismans in Genshin Impact's Fleeting Colors in Flight event:

Affluence (Obtained through Flameplume Starflowers and Wondrous Shadows)

(Obtained through Flameplume Starflowers and Wondrous Shadows) Immaculate (Obtained through The Great Gathering)

(Obtained through The Great Gathering) Conquest (Obtained through Oceanic Defender)

For Prosperous Partnerships, Travelers must collect 1000 Affluence Talismans and 1000 Conquest Talismans.

By comparison, The Moon's Comely Brow requires 2400 Affluence Talismans, 2200 Immaculate Talismans, and 1800 Conquest Talismans.

What's been leaked about Oceanic Defender?

Beisht is the name of the boss that players will have to deal with in Oceanic Defender (Image via Honey Impact)

According to Honey Impact, one description consists of:

"During the Fleeting Colors in Flight event, Travelers can take part in the Oceanic Defender challenge and defeat the powerful foe, Beisht, obtaining Conquest Talismans in the process."

Another description states:

"Beisht has three heads, and each is capable of using an incredibly deadly Jetstream attack. Only by defeating all three heads can she be defeated."

fin @konerna genshin 2.4 leaks /// Oceanic Defender Leaks (2.4) genshin 2.4 leaks /// Oceanic Defender Leaks (2.4) https://t.co/s6qz1OxkwC

Completing the tasks here will give Genshin Impact players Conquest Talismans in addition to what they would normally earn for defeating Beisht. These challenges will provide an opportunity to get 180 Primogems.

Travelers should remember that they fought Beisht in "Where the Heart Finds Rest" in the Archon Quest, "The Crane Returns on the Wind." This quest is a prerequisite for doing Fleeting Colors in Flight.

The model in this boss battle resembles the one shown in Oceanic Defender, so the mechanics of the boss battle are unlikely to change. However, this event will allow players to fight Beisht multiple times, so they should get used to her attacks.

Beisht can do the following attacks:

Fire six orbs of water toward the player.

Lunge toward the player (with a target indicator to show where it can hit)

Tries to suck in players before shooting a water bream

Creates a vortex in the middle of the battlefield

Rain down water bombs (after the player defeats two of the heads)

Conquest Talisman Event Shop

The Event Shop (Image via Genshin Impact)

The third section of the Event Shop includes all of the items that players could get once they start doing Oceanic Defender. The main reward to consider here is the Crown of Insight, although there are some other valuable Talent Level-Up materials here as well.

Until Oceanic Defender comes out, Genshin Impact players should consider farming the other two Talisman currencies. Oceanic Defender starts on January 31, 2022, and will end on February 12, 2022.

