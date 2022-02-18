How to get the Crossbow in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Dying Light 2 is packed with fast-paced combat, parkour and all sorts of exciting features wrapped up in an open-world environment. With so many ways to approach exploration and combat, players are looking to have an edge over the competition. With a ranged weapon such as the Crossbow, players are able to gain the advantage from afar. However, there is only one way to unlock this powerful weapon.

With no guns to be found in Dying Light 2, the Crossbow is a powerful weapon

One of the things that makes Dying Light 2 stand out, apart from its exciting combat, is how that combat is approached. Players are unable to access guns, so they have to be sneaky and smart while facing the enemy. With a Crossbow in hand, players will be able to attack from a range. With so many parkour options available at their disposal, players can attack the enemy from several angles.

Unlocking the Crossbow requires very specific steps

The Crossbow is always an upgrade to any weapon in Dying Light 2. (Image via Techland)

To get the Crossbow, players first need to unlock the City Alignment system. In order to do that, they must complete the quest Water Tower. This allows players to align the watertowers with the factions of either the Peacekeepers or the Survivors. Players will then need to complete the quest Lets Waltz, where they can then begin assigning power stations to the two factions as well.

Getting a Crossbow requires helping the Peacekeepers

While assigning the seven facilities to either faction, players must ensure that the Peacekeepers end up in control of at least four of them. If players do not allocate four or more facilities to Peacekeepers, they cannot unlock the crossbow in Dying Light 2. This is not good news for people who would rather side with the Survivors. However, this is the only way to unlock the Crossbow in game.

The Crossbow is an amazing tool to help destroy the infected

Players can get out of the melee range of enemies, move to safer ground and fight with the Crossbow. (Image via Techland)

Acquiring crossbow gives players many advantages. For one, as a ranged weapon, it allows players to take out the infected from afar. Getting a good angle in a fight with an infected will allow players to dispatch them without any risk to themselves. It's powerful and is able to destroy foes with ease. Players should aim to unlock the Crossbow as fast as possible to increase their power in the game.

Edited by Mayank Shete