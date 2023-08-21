How to get Crystalfly trap in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has recently released an array of relics or traps to encounter. Those who are done with Fontaine's Archon Quest can unlock the reputation of the new region to obtain the Crystalfly Trap gadget. This trap is the latest addition to Quality-of-Life (QoL) gadgets that can be obtained after completing the latest Archon Quests.

This new Crystalfly Trap gadget can be unlocked when players reach Fontaine reputation three. It is worth mentioning how strong the new Fontaine characters become as they look for a local to put the gadget on the surface. Here is everything Genshin Impact players need to know about Fontaine's new QoL trap.

Genshin Impact: How to get Crystalfly Trap as Fontaine reputation

Crystalfly Trap in-game description (Image via HoYoverse)

With the release of the Fontaine region, Genshin Impact officials have introduced a new way to obtain in-game resources such as crystal cores. Crystalfly Trap is a new Quality-of-Life(QoL) gadget that can collect tons of Crystalflies remotely on behalf of players.

Players will need to unlock Fontaine's reputation level 3 to obtain this helpful trap gadget.

Unlocking Fontaine's reputation

Gather enough reputation points to unlock these rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Fontaine's reputation can be unlocked after completing both the Archon Quests and a world quest. Here is a quick overview:

Archon Quest Chpater IV Act I: Prelude of Blancheur and Noirceur

Prelude of Blancheur and Noirceur Archon Quest Chapter IV Act II: As Light Rain Falls Without Reason

As Light Rain Falls Without Reason World Quest: Steambird Interview

Do note that the world quest will not appear until both the Archon quests are not completed by players. In the world quest, you will interact with the NPC Euphrasie, Cheif Edition of Steambird.

To upgrade Fontaine's reputation to level three, fans will need to explore the new region and complete tons of existing words quest. This will provide lots of reputation points that will help unlock the Crystalfly Trap gadget.

How to use Genshin Impact Crystalfly Trap in Fontaine

In-game POV of this QoL trap gadget (Image via HoYoverse)

At this point, very few Genshin Impact players may have unlocked the reputation level 3 to obtain this gadget. This article will teach the future owners of this gadget how it works. As mentioned in previous leaks, the Crystalfly Trap can catch a maximum of 15 crystal cores for you. As the name suggests, a Crystalfly Trap is a device that can be used to attract and easily catch Crystalflies.

The trap can be placed anywhere in the world and activated in exchange for 30 pieces of any Minerals. Once set, the time remaining can be viewed in the Inventory or by selecting the icon on the map where the trap was placed. Returning once it is finished will net the player 15 Crystal Cores. The number of Crystal Cores obtained is unaffected by where it is placed in Genshin Impact.