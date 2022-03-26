How to get cucumbers in Ghostwire: Tokyo

Like any open-world, Ghostwire: Tokyo has a plethora of secrets and side missions to uncover and complete.

Many items are related to specific gameplay mechanics featured in Ghostwire: Tokyo, like consumables. It’s an excellent way to give Akito a boost to his maximum health or increase his overall defense.

For example, cucumbers heal Akito for a decent amount, though an abysmally small amount of maximum health. It also has secondary uses related to kappas.

Where to get cucumbers in Ghostwire: Tokyo

To get cucumbers in Ghostwire: Tokyo, visit the nearest shop — specifically the shops that use the shopping cart icon. Talk with the Nekomata there, peruse their selection of goods for cucumbers. A cucumber costs 150 Meika, one of the game’s currencies. Only a handful can be held at any given time.

It may be tempting to eat cucumbers in a dire situation, which you should if it means life and death. Cucumbers are cheap and easy to replace. The most helpful purpose for cucumbers, other than eating, is capturing kappas.

Kappas are amphibious, like a mix of humans and turtles. It’s directly pulled from Japanese folklore. And if their love of cucumbers seemed random, it just happens that Japanese folklore also mentions that they are very fond of cucumbers. In that way, it certainly makes sense.

In Ghostwire: Tokyo, kappas can be found and captured just like any other yokai roaming the streets of Tokyo. You should seek them out as capturing them rewards you with Magatama.

Those are incredibly important to improve Akito’s abilities, especially the stronger skills, like gliding.

How to complete “Kappa” side mission

Your first encounter with a kappa is near the Shibuya Kageria Retail Complex, in the lower sections of the mall. The “Old Man” spirit talks about the area being called “Kappa Swamp” at one point.

Closer still is the Boy Who Can’t Move, just inside the water fountain. He’ll ask that you retrieve what the kappa stole from him, likely his shirikodama, and hands over a cucumber.

Place the cucumber on the pedestal, just as the Boy Who Can’t Move did before, and hide behind the nearby statue. Wait for the kappa to appear and start eating the cucumber.

Use your Spectral Vision to track his movements. Once it starts eating the cucumber, sneak behind it and absorb the kappa.

Edited by Ravi Iyer