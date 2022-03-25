How to glide in Ghostwire: Tokyo

The streets of Tokyo in Ghostwire: Tokyo are rife with danger, not due to suspicious living beings, but because of supernatural creatures straight from Japanese mythology and folklore. Players walking down a wrong road may find themselves face-to-face with a formidable spirit. That’s why it’s best to keep to the rooftops.

Of course, no human can realistically jump from building to building. This is where gliding in Ghostwire: Tokyo comes in handy. This allows players to traverse significant gaps while avoiding danger.

Players will gain the ability to glide early in the story, and it’s free too. Once gliding is obtained, here’s how to start gliding in Ghostwire: Tokyo.

How to activate gliding in Ghostwire: Tokyo

To activate gliding in the game, you’ll have to be in the air long enough for the ability to trigger. For example, if you’re jumping from a rooftop, the ability has enough time to activate. After jumping, press and hold the jump button again to start gliding (‘X’ for PlayStation 5 and 'Spacebar' for PC).

After doing so, if you see a blue aura around the edge of the screen, that’s an indication that you’ve successfully activated gliding. You’ll also hear the sound of the wind. Keep holding the jump button to continue gliding. It’s important to note that gliding does not last forever and will dissipate after a few seconds.

The good news is that there is no fall damage in Ghostwire: Tokyo. Even if you were to drop straight from a skyscraper without gliding, you’d be safe and sound. Having a spirit possessing your body is a great way to avoid experiencing the effects of gravity. What gliding is best used for is traversing the city of Tokyo.

However, if gliding feels too short, players can consider investing skill points into the skill tree associated with gliding. There are two skills that specifically extend the duration of gliding, which maxes out at five seconds. Another beneficial skill, not directly related to gliding, called 'Summon Tengu,' is particularly helpful for keeping players in the air for much longer.

Either way, you’ll need skill points and Magatamas to unlock these various skills. Some require just a few skill points, while others, like Summon Tengu, require Magatamas. You’ll have to absorb yokai, which walks the streets of Tokyo, to earn Magatamas. It’s advantageous to explore Tokyo and complete side missions in order to come across yokai more frequently. Skill points are earned from leveling up, and you’ll get 10 for every level.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Mayank Shete