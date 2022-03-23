GhostWire: Tokyo - How to summon a Tengu

GhostWire: Tokyo features a variety of yokai, and one of the most useful is the Tengu. In Japanese folklore, they serve as flying spirits with characteristics of both birds and humans. Players can connect to these Tengu to fly through the air and land on buildings.

However, not all of the buildings in Tokyo have Tengu yokai flying around them. Thankfully, players can fix that with some time and patience during their Ghostwire: Tokyo playthrough.

What are Tengu in GhostWire: Tokyo and how to summon them

To get onto the many rooftops and other higher places in GhostWire: Tokyo, players will need to channel the power of the Tengu. There are Tengu on specific parts of the map; just look for white circles with smaller white circles within them.

They are also visible via Spectral Vision, which allows the player to see a number of supernatural elements. Unfortunately, these Tengu are few and far between, and there are so many high places to explore.

It's not cheap, but GhostWire: Tokyo players can summon their own Tengu (Image via Bethesda)

Thankfully, players can summon their own Tengu and leap to it by purchasing the “Amenotori X” upgrade in the Ghostwire Tokyo skill tree. Buying this skill requires the player to first collect 7 Magatama and 45 Skill Points.

Players gain 10 Skill Points per level, so they can prepare for this part of the requirement easily enough. The Magatama will involve a bit more work, however, and will require the player to complete many of the side missions.

It will allow the player to summon a Tengu wherever they are and grapple to it, making sure they can get to virtually any spot on the map with the greatest of ease.

Magatama are gained by absorbing a variety of yokai across Tokyo, typically in the game’s side missions. Skill Points are gained by leveling up, so this will come in due course.

It's easy to spot the Tengu on the map, but there just aren't enough of them (Image via Bethesda)

Due to its high cost, this is not likely an ability that players will get early; it’s aimed at the latter part of the game but players can seek it out early if they wish.

There are many rewards and interesting interactions on the rooftops of Tokyo, so it’s worth exploring all of the high places in the game. It also provides a gorgeous view of the city, so it’s worth it for that alone. But for completionists, it’s going to be a must-have to explore every nook and cranny of the game.

