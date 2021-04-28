How to get Cupid Scar skin and Street Couple loot crate using Free Fire redeem code

Garena often releases Free Fire redeem codes on their official social media handles. These codes provide players with a chance to obtain various rewards, including exclusive outfits, gun crates, and more.

The publishers have now released a new redeem code for the Europe server, which offers players the chance to get the Cupid Scar skin (via the Cupid Scar Weapon Loot Crate) and the Street Couple loot crate.

Obtaining Cupid Scar skin and Street Couple loot crate using Free Fire redeem code

Rewards can be collected from the mail section after successful redemption

Here is the redeem code for the Cupid Scar skin and the Street Couple loot crate:

Redeem code: ED22KT2GRQDY

Rewards: 2x Street Couple Loot Crate and 3x Cupid Scar Weapon Loot Crate

Note: As stated above, this redeem code is only meant for users from the Europe Server. If players from other servers try to use the redeem code, they will run into the following error message:

“Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

Using redeem codes in Free Fire

Players can follow the steps given below to use Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: Players should first head to the official Free Fire reward redemption website. They can use this link to do so.

Step 2: Next, players must log in to the website via the preferred method.

It is essential to note that players with guest accounts cannot claim rewards using this redeem code. If they want to use the redeem code, they will have to link their account to one of the following platforms: Facebook, VK, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, or Huawei ID.

Step 3: Once logged in, they have to enter the redeem code provided above in the text field.

Step 4: Players should tap on the confirm button, and the rewards will be sent to them within 24 hours. These rewards can be obtained from the in-game mail section. Meanwhile, all currency-based rewards will be credited directly to the player's account.

If a player faces an error while using the redeem code, it likely means that the code has expired and cannot be used any further.

