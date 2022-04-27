How to get the Cursed Doll in Lost Ark

Lost Ark has to be one of the most varied MMORPGs in the genre, with endless unique ways to make players stronger. From weapons and skills to armor and accessories, there are infinite options to improve players' builds.

The Cursed Doll is an Engraving that can be applied to any class in the game. The unique benefit must be carefully acquired and leveled up multiple times to take full advantage of this terrifying haunted children's toy.

Getting the Cursed Doll in Lost Ark

Lost Ark @playlostark It all starts this week!



Explore South Vern and master the glaive with the new Glaivier class! It all starts this week!Explore South Vern and master the glaive with the new Glaivier class! https://t.co/8ai9X7fouI

There are a couple of ways to acquire the Cursed Doll engraving in Lost Ark, but they all involve hunting down specific items. The engraving must be unlocked through a recipe before being honed to its maximum effect.

To get the Cursed Doll, players must read 20 Cursed Doll Engraving Recipes (Uncommon). From there, players will need a version of the recipe which increases in rarity for each level.

They will need Engraving Points to level up the Cursed Doll. Players require five for level one, ten for level two, and then fifteen for level three. These points or nodes can be unlocked through Accessories or Ability Stones.

Players can acquire up to 15 Engraving Points via the Accessories slots. Three for each of the two Earrings, three for both of the two Rings, and three for the Amulet. These can be used to upgrade the Cursed Doll.

The Ability Stones, on the other hand, can only be equipped one at a time. The points increase based on the rarity of the stone. Rare adds six points, Epic adds eight, Legendary adds nine, and Artifact adds 10. These can improve the Cursed Doll to its best possible form.

The Cursed Doll in Lost Ark

Lost Ark @playlostark With Glaivier being out for some time now... any fancy combos out there? Here's one that uses both stances and ult.



Can it be spacebar'd? 🤔 With Glaivier being out for some time now... any fancy combos out there? Here's one that uses both stances and ult. Can it be spacebar'd? 🤔 https://t.co/E7yknbhrVg

The Cursed Doll is a risk-reward option in Lost Ark that has been favored by players taking on tough raids. It's become something of a fan favorite, but some see it as too dangerous.

The Cursed Doll Engraving grants the user +3% Attack Power, at a cost of 25% reduced healing. This means that the player will dish out more damage, while any attempt to heal themselves will be substantially weakened.

Level two of the Cursed Doll increases the Attack Power bonus to 8%, and level three increases it to 16%. This does not change the healing reduction and all three levels exclude natural healing.

Lost Ark players can benefit from the substantial damage increase and move swiftly to avoid taking damage. A very skilled player could get a lot out of the Cursed Doll.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul