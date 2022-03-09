How to get the cute emote in Lost Ark

Emotes in Lost Ark allow players to express themselves and even taunt others in the game.

There are several emotes that can be collected in the game. These emotes can tell other players to "bring it" or even cheer for others while they finish a quest or defeat a mighty enemy.

One of the emotes that has become super popular is the cute emote. It has the player do a short little dance with finger guns followed by a blown kiss. Those who want to exude cuteness can get it from Yurei on Peyto Island.

Where to get the cute emote in Lost Ark

Peyto Island is a small island in the Sea of Gienah. It is to the east of North Vern. Once a player reaches the sea, they can find the small island to the south of Pleccia.

It is very tiny, but is the only island in its immediate vicinity. Players just need to look at the map directly south of Pleccia's southwestern peninsula. Players need to sail there, dock, and land on the island.

A look at the Peyto Island ship map, showing the merchant location (Image via Smilegate)

Players need to board the ship found on the Peyto Island and head to its main deck. There is a merchant named Yurei in the northwest corner of the ship that sells a variety of wares.

Players need to approach the merchant and speak with them. They can browse their wares by navigating to the Luxury Goods tab. The cute emote can be found there. It costs Lost Ark players 5,000 Silver, which isn't too expensive at later points in the game.

After purchasing the emote, players can go to Inventory and select it. The character will take a moment to read over a book. This is them learning how to perform the cute emote.

When the bar is filled and the book is put away, players can access their emote collection. Selecting the cute emote in Lost Ark will initiate the dance of pointing and blowing a kiss.

