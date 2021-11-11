How to get Data Drives in Hazard Zone for Battlefield 2042

Hazard Zone is based on finding Data Drives around the map and successfully extracting them before enemy forces can stop an escape. Collecting them means plenty of Dark Market Credits when players can get away with drives, but it's not an easy endeavor in Battlefield 2042.

The new Hazard Zone mode gives teams the objective of collecting Data Drives before other players can do the same. Of course, those Data Drive points will generally be contested by enemy players or AI Occupying Forces. Luckily, there is some equipment that can help in locating them, and more firepower is always advised in Battlefield 2042's Hazard Zone.

Using the scanner to locate Data Drives in Battlefield 2042

While Data Drives will be scattered around any given map for Hazard Zone, there is a lot of ground to cover. Going in without the proper equipment can cost players a lot of valuable time.

This is where the loadout comes into play and these are chosen before the match begins. After players choose their Specialist, they are given options for tacticals, weapons and equipment. Most loadout equipment and weapons will require players to spend Dark Market Credits. However, the scanner needed to locate Data Drives is free by default.

The Data Drive scanner should be equipped by at least one player on the team as it will change the flow of the match by a massive margin. Using the scanner works the same way as a small scope, and it will show any drives in sight by displaying a blue ring in scope. These rings will appear in almost every direction and they will provide the distance away from the player.

This scanner can be used to mark any Data Drive ring for a short time that will appear on the screen of the entire team. Marking will work for Data Drives that are held by enemy players as well.

How to pick up Data Drives in Hazard Zone

When players have finally reached their desired Data Drive location, the item will be inside a small cone-like container with white paint. Holding the interaction button will bring the Data Drive into the player's inventory.

With the Data Drive in-hand, players then need to extract from the Hazard Zone from either window 1 or 2. If players are unable to extract successfully, then they will lose the Data Drives and the rewards in Battlefield 2042's Hazard Zone.

Edited by Sabine Algur