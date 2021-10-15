How to get the Delorean in Roblox Jailbreak

The Delorean is an iconic retro sports car. In Roblox Jailbreak, however, it is a lot more interesting of a vehicle than its real-life counterpart. Aside from upward-opening doors, the Delorean can also drive over water. It isn't the fastest car in Roblox Jailbreak, but the performance is good enough to be a great getaway car.

And finding it isn't too hard either. Here's how you can find and get the Delorean in Roblox Jailbreak.

Roblox Jailbreak: Find the Delorean’s spawn location

Use the minimap and head south (Image via Roblox)

Running to the Delorean’s spawn location may take some time, but it is doable. A better alternative would be to hitch a ride with a buddy or use your own mode of transportation, like a jetpack. It isn’t necessary for finding the Delorean in Roblox Jailbreak, but helpful.

Now, look at your minimap in the bottom-left corner. Think of it as a compass. The map never moves when you do, which makes it really useful for directions. The direction you want to be going is south or towards the bottom of the minimap.

The Power Plant has a lightning bolt on the front (Image via Roblox)

As you pass through the city, you should see the Drawbridge in the distance. It goes west to east, so you will want to take the path on the Drawbridge that takes you west or to the left of the minimap.

The Drawbridge leads directly to the Power Plant. You will know it is the Power Plant because it has a big lightning bolt logo on the front. And parked in front of the building is the Delorean. It costs 175,000 Cash.

Or use the Premium Garage Pass to get the Delorean

Premium Garage Pass lets players spawn the Delorean (Image via Roblox)

Players can purchase the Premium Garage Pass for 450 Robux, which is real money turned into virtual currency. It allows players to buy vehicles immediately without needing to find the vehicle’s spawn location, with their in-game cash.

In this case, with the Premium Garage Pass, the player can open their garage from anywhere, find the Delorean, buy it with cash, and spawn it right on the spot. Players can make quick cash using one of the many Jailbreak codes.

